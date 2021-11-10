“Okay, stop. I’m the captain now” – Chris Jericho recalls shutting Sami Zayn down while planning Money in the Bank 2016 match

Chris Jericho recalls shutting Sami Zayn down while planning Money in the Bank 2016 match. The two were part of a six man match for the MITB contract.

The Money in the Bank match is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. It has to be meticulously planned to allow everyone to shine while entertaining the fans. Sami Zayn seemingly took that role back in 2016 and planned a risky move involving himself and Kevin Owens before Chris Jericho talked him out of it.

Jericho discussed the incident during Jon Moxley’s recent appearance on his Talk Is Jericho podcast to promote Moxley’s new book, Mox. Zayn appeared to be confident that they had to pull off a dangerous stunt to make the crowd care and was not accepting of other opinions until Jericho stepped in.

“It was you, and me, and it was Sami, and Kevin, and it was Cesaro, and Del Rio. And Sami and Kevin were convinced that they needed to build an apparatus and take some kind of ridiculously, stupid bump or else nobody would care, and you were just sitting there being typical Mox. ‘Whatever you guys want to do,’ and Sami was talking, talking, talking.”

“And Cesaro said, ‘Sami, can I say something?’ And Sami goes, ‘No’ and continues talking. Cesaro was just like [Jericho makes an angry noise], and I remember, at one point, I said, ‘Okay, stop. I’m the captain now. I’m taking over. Everything has to be approved by me.”

“‘If you got a problem, go talk to Vince. It’s all about climbing the ladder and reaching for the title. That’s all that matters,’ and we had the match. You won. It ended up being really good, and afterwards, Sami went, ‘Wow, you were right. You had some good ideas there.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, of course I’m f**cking right!’”

Money in the Bank 2016 was a memorable night for the fans. All three members of the Shield went on to hold the title that night. Roman Reigns walked in as the champion before losing the title to Seth Rollins. Moxley, who went by Dean Ambrose back then, decided to cash in his MITB contract on Rollins immediately and walked out as the WWE Champion.

