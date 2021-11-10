WWE contemplated pushing recently released star as a big star before changing their minds. The promotion recently let go of several talent.

The WWE recently released several wrestlers from their contracts. This included some surprise names such as Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Gran Metalik, Eva Marie, Ember Moon, Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross among several others. It was apparent that the WWE had no storyline in mind for them and decided to part ways with them.

However, it seems that this was not the case with everyone that the promotion let go off. According to Dave Meltzer, the WWE originally planned a major push for Kross with his real life fiancée Bordeaux by his side until they chose not to do so for unexplained reasons.

This is what Meltzer had to say on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio,regarding the real life couple’s stay in the WWE:

“Scarlett was the deal with Kross, I don’t know why they broke them up. There was talk, among other things, that they were gonna break them up and that he was gonna go and do so-so and then she was gonna come in and then he was going to be pushed as a big star with her. That had been talked about among a million things that had been talked about and it obviously never happened.”

Kross was heavily pushed in NXT and became a two time champion in quick time. Many had pegged him for success on the main roster. However, his time there appeared to be dead on arrival.

Kross was still the NXT CHampion when he made his main roster debut. He was yet to lose on the Black and Gold brand. However, his first match on RAW saw him stare the lights in a very short match.

He would later appear with a mask on before being pulled off television until his release.

It will be interesting to see what lies for the former two time NXT Champion and if another promotion picks him and Scarlett up to do what the WWE chose not to.

