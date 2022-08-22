“One of the most stressful years of my entire life” – Goldberg opens up about his early days in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently shared that he felt like an outsider in the locker room during his first year in the company.

Goldberg was one of the top superstars in WCW where he had a significant run between 1997 and 2001. However, WWE purchased WCW in 2001 and Da Man joined the company two years later in 2003. But, it appears, that Goldberg’s early days in WWE were not very welcoming as he recently spoke about his stressful first year in the company.

The veteran appeared as a special guest for the 900th episode of Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast. Goldberg shared the initial discomfort he felt when he signed with WWE.

Goldberg says he felt like an enemy walking in the WWE locker room

While speaking to his former colleague, The Icon revealed that he did not feel welcomed when he signed with Vince McMahon’s company. Goldberg instead called his first year in WWE the most stressful year of his life. The veteran stated he felt like an outsider when he walked into the locker room.

Although he admitted some of that might have been just in his head, everybody backstage gave him an enemy-like feeling. Goldberg further added that he still feels the same way, but not as much as he had during his first year. He said:

“The first year that I was at the WWE from what I can remember was one of the most stressful years of my entire life. And like I say, some of the things may have been fabricated in my own mind to lobotomize me but I felt as though I was still the enemy walking in the locker room…”

Anyway, the four-time world champion also discussed his legendary career in WCW on the show.

Da Man recalls knocking himself out during one of his WCW matches

Unlike WWE, Goldberg had a monstrous initial run in WCW where he went undefeated for more than 180 matches. However, he once knocked himself out during a match against Diamond Dallas Page(DDP) in 1998.

During the show, The Icon recalled his WCW title defense DDP at the Halloween Havoc pay-per-view. Goldberg revealed that he got knocked out when he delivered a spear to DDP. But, at the same time, he felt proud of how he still finished the match. The veteran even feels that match helped him prove he could last more than two minutes in the ring.

Nevertheless, Goldberg has wrestled his quota of matches in his current contract but is still signed with the company. Let’s see, Who’s Next for the legend when and if he returns.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.