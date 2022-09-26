Watch: Sasha Banks’ Lethal Kick That Ended the In-Ring Career of Former WWE Superstar Paige

Former 2-time WWE Divas Champion Paige had to quit wrestling after she suffered a severe neck injury against Sasha Banks in 2017.

Saraya, a.k.a Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut on the recent Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. The 30-year-old is aiming to wrestle again for a year or so now. But, she has been absent from in-ring action for almost 5 years. The AEW star had to say goodbye to her wrestling career after getting injured during a WWE house show in 2017. Paige suffered a neck injury at the hands of Sasha Banks, her former WWE fellow.

Although she has made her debut in AEW, Saraya is yet to wrestle a match in the company. However, a video has been going viral recently which shows the exact moment she got her neck injured.

A brutal kick from Sasha Banks puts Paige out of action immediately

While Saraya going ALL ELITE is all over the internet, a 5-year-old video of her is also getting a lot of attention recently. The video clip shows how she suffered a career-ending injury at the hands of her former fellow superstar from WWE.

In December 2017, Paige and Sasha Banks were competing in a 6-women tag team match at a WWE house show. During the match, The Boss kicked the former WWE star on the neck from behind. Paige immediately fell down and started to stumble in the ring. Although she tried to gather herself to compete, the video clearly shows how she was finding difficulty even standing up. Ultimately, the signaled the cross sign and called the match off.

Here’s the kick from Sasha Banks that ended Paige’s WWE career at just 25 years old. Clearly this was an unfortunate accident, not Sasha’s fault. pic.twitter.com/RHoFzaBwpv — Robby The Brain© (@RobbyTheBrain) January 13, 2018

After the incident, Paige had to go through multiple tests and check-ups and was eventually declared unfit to wrestle. Four months later, she announced her retirement on the RAW after Wrestlemania and is out ever since.

Does the former WWE superstar blame The Boss for injuring her?

While speaking in an interview earlier this year, the current AEW star gave her honest thoughts about the 2017 incident. Paige stated that she isn’t okay with people putting all the blame on Sasha Banks. In fact, she blamed herself for mistiming the move and getting injured in the process. Paige claimed she had done the same move with Bayley one day prior. Unfortunately against Sasha Banks,

“The timing was a little bit off. It is what it is,” she said.

Well, the incident was unfortunate and unintentional. Even Paige agrees and admits the consequences of the profession she is in. Still, it’s good to see her not blaming her opponent and moving on with what she can do next.

Anyway, although she has signed with AEW now with her real name, the status of wrestling again is still unclear. Though she is included among the active superstars of the AEW roster.

