“Pippen is a Little Bi*ch” – When Former WWE star defended Michael Jordan and shot on Scottie Pippen

AEW star Dax Harwood shoots at Pippen and came in support of NBA legend Michael Jordan during an interview.

Former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood took a shot at Scottie Pippen when he was asked to pick between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

Whenever any two legends are in any kind of headlock, there will be fans and celebs picking sides. Even personalities from whole other sports will be choosing sides. One such ongoing dispute is between NBA Legends Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

AEW pro-wrestler Dax Harwood picks side between LeBron James and Michael Jordan and shoots at Pippen

ESPN went to an AEW event recently and asked some fans and pro-wrestlers to pick between the two NBA legends LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Most of them actually tried to sidestep the question, some picked a name. But, Former WWE star Dax Harwood did something different. He decided to call out Scottie Pippen by calling him a ‘Bi*ch’ instead of picking between LeBron and Jordan.

Dax Harwood gets support from his tag team partner for his remarks on Pippen.

Harwood calling Pippen a bi*ch clearly shows that he is siding with Michael Jordan. Even Cash Wheeler approved that comment by saying Pippen is “p*ssing” him off as well.

Harwood further called out Shaquille O’Neal and told him that AEW is having a pay-per-view soon. AEW star further stated that if Shaq ever wants to get in a fight with a real wrestler, he will be there.

“Hey, Yes Shaq, don’t forget we got a pay-per-view. I am calling you a** out. If you ever want to jump into professional wrestling one more time with a real wrestler, holler at your boys.”

Pippen has been jumping down the throat of Michael Jordan whenever he is getting a chance

Both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan are giant characters in the NBA world. Both have shared the court while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Yet, Pippen has been lashing out at Jordan nearly every time he has got a chance to do so.

Pippen talked about his issues with Jordan and opened up about how he felt about his Bulls teammate. He said he did not respect the way Jordan treated his teammates and felt disrespected. He also expressed his anger and frustration over ‘The Last Dance’ documentary and feels that Michael Jordan used the Bulls’ run to elevate his name and brand value.

“I spoke to a number of my former teammates who each felt as disrespected as I did. How dare Michael treat us that way after everything we did for him and his precious brand.” NBA star said.

Scottie Pippen did not even attend the Cleveland Event to avoid any form of discussion about his remarks on Jordan. The relationship between Jordan and Pippen is almost over and is not something that can be resolved overnight.

