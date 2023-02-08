“He Doesn’t Have a Fu**ing Filter” – AEW Star Recalls Having a Heated Argument With Sami Zayn

Right Now, Sami Zayn is one of the most talked about names in the world of pro wrestling. Because of the top-notch work he had done in The Bloodline, many feel he should headline WrestleMania 39. In fact, some fans want him to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. In short, The Honorary Uce is currently one of the most loved WWE superstars. However, AEW star Dax Harwood recently shared the heated argument he once had with Sami Zayn.

Speaking on his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, the AEW star recalled his time with Sami Zayn in WWE. The former WWE tag team champion discussed his relationship with The Honorary Uce and shared some anecdotes.

AEW star Dax Harwood recalled getting into a verbal altercation with Sami Zayn

On the show, the AEW star claimed Sami Zayn is “very detail-oriented” and “a stickler for the things he does” just like him. Harwood noted how he had an opportunity to travel with Zayn during his WWE days. In fact, called The Honorary Uce one of his favorite travel partners.

However, initially, that wasn’t how Harwood felt about his former locker room buddy. The AEW star stated he didn’t like Sami Zayn at first. Recalling a moment from their WWE tryouts in 2012, Harwood shared how both Sami left a bad first impression on him.

Moreover, when both were hired by WWE, Sami Zayn said something that led to both men having a verbal altercation. During a lunch they were having together, Sami bluntly expressed his surprise to see Harwood getting hired. Sharing the whole incident, the AEW star stated:

stated Sami

“When we both got hired, we were all out to lunch… Sami [Zayn] was like, ‘You know who really surprised me that they got hired? Everyone’s like, ‘Who?’, and he looked right at me and said, ‘You. I’m really surprised you got hired.’ And I was like, he doesn’t have a fu**ing filter. So we had words there, whatever.”

The AEW star further clarified that Sami Zayn can have a bit of a reputation when you first meet him. That’s all because of his passion for the sport. Harwood claimed he shares a lot of similarities with Sami, which is why both men are good friends now.

The Honorary Uce is all set to challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed championship in his hometown

On February 18, WWE will be hosting this year’s Elimination Chamber from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada. The show will feature a big match that fans have been waiting for so long. It will see Sami Zayn challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Titles. During the recent episode of SmackDown, Sami attacked Reigns which led to the match getting official for later this month.

At #WWEChamber… The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? pic.twitter.com/mLMHBR6MgF — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2023

Nevertheless, some fans wanted this match to happen at this year’s WrestleMania. Though, WWE has decided to do it early and has put it on the Elimination Chamber match card. It will still be an excellent fight as the whole Montreal crowd will be behind Sami Zayn.

