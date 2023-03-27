Ex-WWE Star Says Vince McMahon Enjoyed Ruling Through Fear While Triple H Wants People to Respect Him

Current AEW Star Dax Harwood is well-known for his blunt attitude when it comes to voicing opinions. Be it his friend CM Punk or his bitterness with WWE legend Road Dogg, the FTR member says what he feels like saying. Recently, Dax Harwood went down memory lane and recalled his time working under Triple H and Vince McMahon. The former WWE star also shed light on the leadership style of both ex-bosses.

Harwood and his tag team partner Cash Wheeler worked in WWE for over half a decade. They started in NXT and later became The Revival under the creative control of Triple H.

The duo also had a fair bit of experience working under Vince McMahon before getting released in 2020. In fact, Revival was the first in WWE to win the tag team titles of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Dax Harwood shared the administrative approach of Vince McMahon and Triple H

Speaking on the recent episode of his “FTR With Dax Harwood” podcast, the former WWE star compared the leadership style of Triple H and Vince McMahon. Harwood felt the 77-year-old enjoyed leading through fear. He stated Mr. McMahon likes to be the alpha male who everyone fears.

On the other hand, Triple H has a totally different management style than Vince McMahon. The AEW star claimed rather than a sword, HHH rules with an iron first. While The Game wants to be respected, Mr. McMahon scares people to get that.

“I think Vince [McMahon] leads through fear… He enjoys being the alpha male, he enjoys people being afraid of him. I don’t think Hunter [Triple H] really wanted to rule with a sword, he wanted to rule with an iron fist and wanted people to respect him. Vince [McMahon] wanted to scare people into respecting him.” Harwood stated.

Despite the contrasts in their leadership, Harwood noted that both Vince McMahon and Triple H were approachable. Though he did add that the latter is more open to ideas than the former.

The former WWE tag team champion re-ignited the rumors of his WWE return last month

After Triple H took over Vince McMahon last year, there were reports that the new Head of WWE Creative wanted to FTR (p.k.a The Revival) back in WWE. Though back then, nothing was confirmed about when or if that would happen.

Well, last month, Dax Harwood did something that has fueled the rumors of his WWE return once again. The AEW star took to his Twitter account and posted a picture of his new tequila drink. What caught everyone’s eye was a logo on the left side, which seemed like the WWE logo.

Dax Harwood Fuels WWE Return Rumours. I thought he’d never come back! https://t.co/MxhWUE2SQg pic.twitter.com/ArURSnu7V6 — Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) February 14, 2023

Nevertheless, there are reports that FTR’s current AEW contract will be coming to an end next month. Who knows, the former WWE tag team could be returning home, or it could all be just a joke.

