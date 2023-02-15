Vince McMahon was not the biggest fan of the Revival. The former AEW Tag Team Champions are considered the greatest tag team wrestlers of this generation, but they failed to get over with the WWE Chairman during their stay with the promotion, to the point that he tried to embarrass them regularly on his television programming. Two moments that stand out are the time when the Usos caught the duo shaving each other’s back and the other instance of their burial was when they had to apply “The Ucey Cream” in their trunks and acted like they were on fire. Dax Harwood of the Revival recalled the skits on the latest episode of his “FTR with Dax” podcast.

He revealed that he actually found “The Ucey Cream” skit hilarious, but he had a completely opposite view on the back shaving segment. He found that particular skit childish and felt that it subjected “a certain group of humanity as an embarrassment” just because Vince found it effeminate.



The Revival received a standing ovation from Vince McMahon for their performance in “The Ucey Cream” skit

Dax Harwood recalled wanting to make the most out of “The Ucey Cream” skit just to show Vince McMahon that they were more than what he thought of them.

“I did this forward roll, and then I barrel rolled all the way through the curtain to the back, and when we got to the back and stood up, we got a standing ovation from everybody, Vince included,” Harwood said.

Paul Heyman then gave them a backhanded compliment, telling them that they always thought they were going to get over by being great wrestlers, before pointing at Vince McMahon at telling them that they were now “over with the man.”

Harwood went on to say that everyone in the WWE was similar to Heyman in that they all like you when Vince does, but change their sentiments when the WWE chairman does.

“Whenever you’re high on Vince’s list, everybody is your best friend. Everybody loves you. Everybody thinks you’re the greatest thing in the world. When Vince doesn’t care about you, that’s when they forget about you and that’s when they don’t have time for you,” Harwood concluded.

Is the Revival headed back to WWE?

Dax Harwood recently fueled rumors of a WWE return through his social media post. The AEW star uploaded a picture of a bottle of Cazcanes Tequila. The picture also displayed his title belts and plaques.

Interestingly, in the bottom left of the picture, you can see a letter from WWE.

This was posted on Dax Harwood’s Instagram. Nothing to see here! pic.twitter.com/aqCA6WdU5a — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) February 14, 2023

Many have since assumed that this may be a contract from WWE, and some have even postulated that this may have been uploaded on purpose.

Regardless, the wrestler has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

FTR, as the Revival are known now, have taken time off from AEW TV. Their deals are set to expire in April. However, their time offs may be included in the contract and be extended to make up for lost time. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

It will be interesting to see if they stay with AEW or go back to the WWE now that Triple H is at the helm of all creative decisions.

