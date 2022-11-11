Popular TV Host Conan O’Brien Recalls Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Using His Lines in a WWE Promo

During the prime of his in-ring career, The Rock also possessed excellent mic skills. WWE’s Attitude Era saw The Great One featuring in many memorable promo segments. He was the one who pioneered the iconic WWE slang ‘It Doesn’t Matter What You Think”. However, The Rock once used a funny line that was written by famous comedian/TV host Conan O’Brien.

Conan has been a prominent name in America’s television scene since the mid-80s. Well known for his late-night talk shows, the famous TV Host was also a part of the iconic show The Simpsons. Recently, while speaking to Howard Stern, The Big Red recalled the time when the Black Adam star used his line in a WWE promo.

Conan O’Brien shared the story how The Rock ended up using his catchphrase

During the show, Conan O’Brien stated one of his fellow comedy writers once made WWE icon The Rock use his lines. He talked about Tommy Blacha who also worked as a writer in WWE. Conan revealed he used to use a putdown line to tease his co-writers.

The Big Red recalled Blacha once calling him and asking him to tune in for the 2000 Royal Rumble. The famous tv host noted that one of the proudest moments of his comedy writing career.

Conan O’Brien stated he saw The Rock using his putdown line during a promo. It was a backstage segment where The Great One said “Drink some shut-up juice”. Conan was shocked to see WWE fans holding banners of that catchphrase on the next show. He said although Blacha was apologizing for using lines, he felt in heaven. Conan stated:

“Tommy [Blacha] is apologizing, ‘I know I borrowed it from you.’… ‘What are you talking about? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just said it. Vince McMahon gave you a high five.’ I was in heaven.”

There is no doubt the Hollywood megastar is a treat to watch while cutting a promo in the squared circle. Though he has been absent from the WWE ring for the last few years.

The Great One might wrestle at WWE’s next Showcase of Immortals

It is being speculated that WWE is building Roman Reigns as a mega heel for his WrestleMania 39 Clash against The Rock. Although there is no official confirmation yet, the chances of his in-ring return are high this time. WWE is going to Hollywood for its WrestleMania which will be a perfect stage for him to make a comeback.

However, despite both parties showing interest, it all depends on his busy acting schedule. Though many credible sources claim The Rock will wrestle at WrestleMania 39.

#WrestleMania is going Hollywood on April 1 & 2 at @SoFiStadium! Tickets are available NOW when you use presale code: TWEETShttps://t.co/lSVn48uDQ4 pic.twitter.com/sIefgIFvca — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) August 11, 2022

Nevertheless, even if he is to return, WWE would like to keep things behind the curtains for as long as possible. Either way, fans will be more than happy to see The People’s Champion delivering some one-liners.

