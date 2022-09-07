“Randy, give me just one kiss” – When a male WWE Star wanted to kiss Randy Orton!

A male WWE star had requested The Viper, Randy Orton to kiss him. The situation occurred when the male WWE star was in an inebriated state.

It has been recently known that a male WWE star had urged Randy Orton to land him a kiss. The request from the WWE star came while he was in an inebriated state. Paul London recently made the revelation about it. The wrestler who requested Randy for a kiss was associated with the company for a brief period. He was a part of WCW and even wrestled on AEW last year when he faced Chris Jericho in a singles match.

The wrestler who pleaded with Randy Orton to land him a kiss is none other than Juventud Guerrera. The wrestler joined the company of WWE in the year of June 2005. He was left out of the company in the year 2006, January. During his short stint with the company, the wrestler has won the Cruiserweight Championship twice.

Paul London recently appeared on the latest edition of Cafe de Rene. On the show, London recalled how former WWE star Juventud Guerrera asked Randy Orton to kiss him. Explaining about the same Paul explained that Juventud asked Randy to give him a kiss. London further said that Randy got furious with Guerrera and asked him to get the fu*k out of there. He further said that Guerrera was not ready to leave and further continued to request The Viper.

“‘Kiss me, Randy, give me just one kiss, Randy. Come on one kiss. [Randy Orton replied] Juvi, get the fu*k out of here now. [Guerrera replied] Come on, Randy, just kiss me, one kiss, please.’ I’ve said too much,” said London.

Rene Dupree in an earlier episode of Cafe de Rene had spoken about the incident. Explaining about the same Rene had said that Randy and Juvi were, at that point the riding partners and the Juice was on the juice. He said that this is the story he had heard.

Rene further said that the story was pretty accurate but he cannot confirm about the same. Rene also added that Randy and Juventud were staying at the same hotel. The latter was drinking and was at three or four in the morning walking up down the hall saying, ‘Kiss me, Randy. Where are you baby, kiss me, Randy.’