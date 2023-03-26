Randy Orton Reportedly Looking to Redeem WrestleMania 32 Absence by Making Return at WrestleMania 39 Instead of RAW After

WWE wrestler Randy Orton yells out into the a cheering crowd as he makes an appearance for a 20-year celebration as a wrestler during WWE “Raw” in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, April 25, 2022. Orton got the crowd cheering when he mentions that he was born in Knoxville. Kns Biancahomecoming 0427

“It’s ok to miss WrestleMania”- said no wrestler ever! It’s the dream of every pro wrestler to be featured on the card of the Grandest Stage. Randy Orton has been making the rounds on social media lately. The Viper was sidelined for around 10 months due to a back injury. It was reported earlier that Randy Orton is back in wrestling shape after his back fusion therapy. That said, Randy Orton is ready to make his return during the most awaited time of the year, the WrestleMania season.

According to a new report, Randy Orton would much rather make his return on the night of WrestleMania 39 instead of returning on Raw after Mania. This is simply due to Orton’s regret of missing a WrestleMania event in the past because of another injury. Orton was last seen on WWE TV in May when he and Matt Riddle teamed up against the Bloodline.

Randy Orton is reportedly looking to return at WrestleMania 39

WrestleVotes reported via GiveMeSport that the Apex Predator is keen on making his return on the night of WrestleMania rather than on Raw after WrestleMania. According to the source, missing WrestleMania in 2016 “killed” Orton.

The 14-time World Champion missed WrestleMania 32 due to a grave shoulder injury. Missing the show left Randy Orton shattered. Orton is seemingly looking for redemption by making his appearance at WrestleMania 39.

🚨 Randy Orton would rather return at #WrestleMania as opposed to #WWERaw the night after, @GiveMeSport has learned from @WrestleVotes. Missing WrestleMania 32 “killed him”, so Orton will want to come back at this year’s show after a ten-month hiatus.https://t.co/2Ny4DYwaO2 — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) March 24, 2023

Randy’s name I’ve started to hear a little bit over the last couple of weeks. He’s getting close. He’d like to show up at WrestleMania. Missing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas through injury killed him. So I think if he’s going to return, let’s say the night after, he’d rather just show up in some form at the stadium.

Although it was reported that Triple H had plans of bringing back Randy on Raw after Mania, it is likelier to see The Viper making his presence felt at the Showcase of Immortals. As it stands, nothing can be said for sure. If the 42-year-old does show up at WrestleMania 39, it would most likely not be to compete.

Randy Orton is expected to turn heel upon his return

There’s no denying that Randy Orton is one of the biggest heels in wrestling. The Viper once famously laid out Stephanie McMahon and kissed her while a handcuffed Triple H watched in wrath. Orton’s last run with Matt Riddle was as a babyface.

According to Xero News, The Viper is going to return with his heel persona. It will be interesting to see Randy Orton feuding with the company’s biggest babyface, Cody Rhodes.

Quick Twitter Post: Source has told me that Orton is going heel on his return — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 23, 2023

Click here for more wrestling news.