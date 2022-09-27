WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Was Once Linked to a $10 Million Steroid Scandal

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was once an alleged client of $10 Million steroid distributor Richard Rodriguez.

WWE youth icon Roman Reigns was once linked to Richard Rodriguez, jailed steroid distributor. The incident took place in the year 2018. It was when the Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC (WFN) based in Miami was raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency. The raid was a part of a yearlong investigation.

Various high-profile sportsmen including the likes of Jason Giambi, Marion Jones, Bill Romanowski and Barry Bonds. They were linked to the organization that was taken down in the scandal. The organization in large as compared to Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative (BALCO).

As per reports of the United States Attorney’s Office, the client list of WFN consisted of at least fifty customers in the Eastern District of NY. It made a massive ring that earned at least $10 million in the distribution of illicit anabolic steroids.

Hollywood stars including Josh Duhamel and Mark Wahlberg were named by prisoner, Rodriguez. The name list even included the likes of WWE superstar Roman Reigns. The revelation was made by the prisoner as part of an exclusive interview with filmmaker Jon Bravo.

During the interview, Rodriguez said that in the end he is only trying to clear his name and make people aware. He further added that there are a lot more people out there. The people that were involved and are associated with his company that many of them are unaware of.

Referring to WWE youth icon Roman Reigns Richard said, “He is a very down-to-earth person; however, a situation involved in which … oftentimes when you’re brought to trials — which I was not; I decided to take a plea — however, they disclose discovery. Discovery is basically the proof that they have against you.”

“One thing, one part of the discovery is what’s called tried and true statements, which is basically disclosing everybody whom the investigators or people that were investigating you have spoken to with regards to your company, with regards to you, with regards to any other co-defendants that are associated with the indictment. So that’s one of the reasons why I disclosed him.”

Six years ago in the year of 2016, Roman Reigns faced suspension for over a period of thirty days over a wellness violation. But later the suspension of the wrestler was tagged to Adderall. It is to be noted that Adderall is used in the treatment of ADHD and thus is been banned across all the major sporting leagues.