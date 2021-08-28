“Being a heel is more fun” – Becky Lynch was inspired by Roman Reigns to turn heel

Becky Lynch was inspired by Roman Reigns to turn heel. The Man made her WWE return at SummerSlam and squashed Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Becky Lynch made her long awaited return to the WWE at SummerSlam. The cheers soon turned to visible confusion as Lynch went on to beat Bianca Belair in just 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. It later emerged that the Man was going to be positioned as the top heel on the Blue Brand.

Dave Meltzer has stated on this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lynch was inspired to turn heel after watching Roman Reigns’ current run as the Head of the Table. Melzter also added that wrestlers in general consider being a heel ‘more fun.’

“Lynch had asked to return as a heel. Some have said in the company she was inspired by Reigns, and the reality is to many, being a heel is more fun. Of course, the last time she tried to go heel, she became the most popular wrestler in the company and the hottest woman wrestling star the company had ever had. Maybe it’s just a personal challenge, because from a business standpoint the move makes zero sense.”

Lynch was always scheduled to appear at SummerSlam. Her title win however, wasn’t planned. She only became a part of the title picture following Sasha Banks’ unavailablity. Lynch was then reportedly booked to squash Belair in order to set up her subsequent heel turn.

Her win at SummerSlam was the fourth time she had won the SmackDown Women’s Championship in her career. It was also her 5th Championship in the company over all. She famously won the RAW Women’s Championship in the main event of Wrestlemania 35.

