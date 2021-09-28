“I can’t say yes to that idea any stronger or louder” – Big E excited about the possibility of facing WWE Grand Slam Champion

Big E excited about the possibility of facing WWE Grand Slam Champion. The New Day member is the current reigning WWE Champion.

Big E has the big belt around his waist. The WWE Championship has opened up a whole new world for him in the main event scene. He has had interactions and matches with Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns so far and has already announnced his intention to retire Goldberg.

Also read: The Hurt Business reunite on WWE RAW tonight

The scope of possibilities doesn’t end there though. There’s tons of fishes for him to reel in and one of the slimiest yet phenomenal one is an option in the future. When asked about a possible feud with AJ Styles during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Big E simply couldn’t contain his excitement.

Big E excited about the possibility of facing WWE Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles

“I can’t say yes to that idea any stronger or louder. Styles is a pioneer. I have so much respect for what he’s done throughout his career. If his whole career stopped before he got to WWE, he still would have been one of the best of this generation. The fact that he was able to do everything he did outside of here, and then come here and keep cooking, it’s amazing.”

“I have so much respect for him as a performer. We’ve had a few interactions, and we had a couple matches with Y2AJ [Styles and Chris Jericho] when they were together, but I would love a proper one-on-one program with him. He is ideal—he’s so good, his offense is so believable, and I could fly around him.”

Big E’s feud with Styles will have to wait as it looks like Drew McIntyre will be after him following his victory over Bobby Lashley tonight. Styles himself is busy feuding with Riddle and Randy Orton. It also remains to be seen if the two will stay on the same show after the brand split.

Regardless, if it does happen, a feud between the two could be very exciting and the matches show stealers. All eyes will now be on the upcoming brand split.

Click here for more Wrestling News