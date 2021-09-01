Charlotte Flair vs Nia Jax was reportedly a legitimate confrontation inside the ring. There was reportedly a breakdown in communication between the two.

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax fought each other in a non-title match on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. To call it bizarre would be an understatement. Many were left dumbfounded by what they were witnessing. There were multiple awkward spots and it seemed like both competitors delivered stiff shots to each other several times.

Multiple sources within the WWE claimed that the match went exactly as planned. However, it appears that that was not the case at all. According to PWInsider, there was a complete breakdown in communication at one point which led to a brief but legitimate confrontation between the performers.

“PWInsider.com is told by several sources that it was exactly what it appeared to be; a match that went awry and led to some legitimate moments where real slaps and punches were lobbed after there was some sort of breakdown in communication. Briefly, there was a legitimate confrontation inside the ring. By the end of the match, Jax and Flair were back on the same page and the finish went as originally booked.”

The report adds that the two stars did not have any issues backstage after the match, as tensions had already cooled down before they worked towards the match’s finish.

It appears that Jax may be presented as Flair’s next challenger for the title and the two could have a title match at Extreme Rules. Although, it seemed like the WWE were bulding Alexa Bliss as the next challenger for Flair. At this point, it appears we will have to wait and watch.

