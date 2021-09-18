“Maybe I got a little too big for my britches” – Matt Riddle on backstage heat after saying he could beat Roman Reigns in a real fight

Matt Riddle on backstage heat after saying he could beat Roman Reigns in a real fight. The RAW Tag Team Champion addressed his past comments.

Matt Riddle has been known to be a straight shooter. He says thing as he feels them regardless of what their repercussions may be on him. He has rubbed Brock Lesnar and Goldberg the wrong way in the past and it looks like you can add Roman Reigns to that list.

Also read: Roman Reigns will defend Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre

In an interview last month, Riddle suggested that he would best Reigns in a “real” physical altercation and made no bones about it.

“No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth.”

Matt Riddle on backstage heat after saying he could beat Roman Reigns in a real fight

In the time since, it appears that Riddle has had a change of heart after reflecting upon his behavior. In an interview with the International Business Times he admitted recieving heat for his comments but acknowledged his mistake in it too stating that it was unprofessional although he still maintained that what he said was factually correct.

“I’m not trying to rub anybody the wrong way or say anything wrong, but I made some comments and I’ll say this; I think they were all factual, just so you know. Kind of like I said, I am kind of telling the truth here. But I think, maybe, even if they were factual, they weren’t the most professional things to say, especially with me being on the Raw brand and him being on SmackDown. I’m not even in that realm of competing with the Tribal Chief. He’s on another level at this moment. I think maybe I got a little too big for my britches, you know what I mean? Maybe I got a little backstage heat. Maybe a tiny bit.

“Unfortunately, I said some things that some people may not have liked and I’m not going to mention names, but they didn’t like it. I won’t say it again. I get it. Right now, all hail the Tribal Chief. Good for Roman [Reigns]. Acknowledge him. Everybody, acknowledge him, okay? That’s all I’m saying.”

Click here for more Wrestling News