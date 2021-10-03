Real reason why Charlotte Flair was moved to SmackDown despite being RAW Women’s Champion. The Queen is now officially on the Blue brand.

Friday night saw the first night of the 2021 WWE Draft. There were some obvious picks such as SmackDown picking Roman Reigns and RAW choosing Big E but there were some unusual ones such as SmackDown getting the other New Day members and more surprisingly Charlotte Flair.

Flair is an interesting choice due to her status as the reigning RAW Women’s Champion. The third pick of the 2021 WWE Draft is on the same brand as Becky Lynch, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. Many expected Lynch to move to RAW in her stead but the Red brand chose Bianca Belair instead.

According to Wrestling Inc. the reason why Charlotte moved to SmackDown was due to FOX specifically asking her to move to Friday Nights.

I’m working on finding out which draft picks were demanded by the networks, but I can confirm that FOX specifically asked for Charlotte Flair — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) October 2, 2021



Lynch’s status is unclear at the moment. The Man clarified that she hasn’t got picked yet because she wasn’t part of the draft.

The Man is not eligible to be picked until Monday . I wanted to give people more time to put money on the table . https://t.co/ry3QNeIl3w — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 2, 2021



It will be interesting to see if SmackDown gets to keep both Flair and Lynch or will Lynch move to RAW. If they go with the latter, will the two simply swap titles like they did last year with the Street Profits and New Day or will they have them both relinquish their titles? Also, in case, SmackDown does get to keep both Lynch ad Flair, how will the WWE get around RAW getting their title back.

We will hopefully get the answer to our questions on Monday Night RAW when WWE resumes their Draft.

Below are all the Draft Picks from SmackDown last night:

ROUND 1

SmackDown picks WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to stay on SmackDown

RAW picks WWE Champion Big E to stay on RAW

SmackDown picks RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to come over from RAW

RAW picks Bianca Belair to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 2

SmackDown picks Drew McIntyre to come over from RAW

RAW picks RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle to stay on RAW

SmackDown picks The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to come over from RAW

RAW picks WWE Hall of Famer Edge to come over from SmackDown

ROUND 3

SmackDown picks Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss (Riddick Moss) to stay on SmackDown

RAW picks WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley to stay on RAW

Hit Row (“B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott) to come over from WWE NXT

RAW picked Keith “Bearcat” Lee to stay on RAW

ROUND 4

SmackDown picks Naomi to stay on SmackDown

RAW picks Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to come over from SmackDown

SmackDown picks Jeff Hardy to come over from RAW

RAW picks Austin Theory to come over from WWE NXT

