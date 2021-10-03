“I’m calling Daniel and David” – WWE Superstar Edge mentions AEW wrestlers on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Edge mentions AEW wrestlers on SmackDown. The incident took place during the segment where Seth Rollins invaded the Rated-R Superstar’s house.

Seth Rollins called Edge out on last week’s episode of SmackDown. Edge turned up this week as promised. However, this time Seth chose not to show up. Instead, he made his way to the Rated-R Superstar’s humble abode and invade it looking as scary and unhinged as possible while doing so.

Also read: Big E talks plans regarding his WWE Championship win

Edge looked horrified upon finding out where Rollins was and what he was up to. The WWE Hall of Famer quickly called his wife, Beth Pheonix, and told her to stay away from their house and instead go to her brother’s instead. He then told her that he was ringing “Daniel and David” to help him deal with Rollins.

WWE Superstar Edge mentions AEW wrestlers on SmackDown

Edge saying Daniel and David seemed like a throwaway line at first. However, it has since emerged that those are the real names of AEW wrestlers FTR. David is the real first name of Harwood and Daniel is Wheeler. FTR and Edge are friends in real life, and reside in the same neighborhood in Asheville, NC.

Both members of FTR took to twitter to play along. Harwood joked that he was going to beat Rollins while Wheeler re-tweeted Harwood’s post with a GIF of FTR’s debut entrance in AEW.

I’ll go over there right now & beat his little bitchass. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 2, 2021



Edge has previously spoken of his relationship with Harwood and Wheeler revealing that he trained with them prior to his in-ring return.

“The Revival, they both live in Asheville, so they’d come and they’d get in there with me, and they’d put me through my paces. I didn’t want to come back and be anything less than what I was. I’m going to have to work differently. I’m going to have different limitations… I still want to be able to go in there and be able to go half an hour.”

Click here for more Wrestling News