Lita Says Charlotte Flair Was Presented Her Spot Because of Her Lineage While Rhea Ripley Created Her Spot

SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair may be the face in her WrestleMania 39 feud with Rhea Ripley but that isn’t stopping Lita from rooting for the heel challenger instead. The WWE Hall of Famer reasoned that despite portraying a heel character, the Royal Rumble winner created her spot as opposed to The Queen who earned her spot on the back of her last name.

This is a popular sentiment shared by a vast majority of the internet wrestling community. However, it is an interesting observation coming from Lita considering she is aligned as a face in WWE at the moment.

Lita says Charlotte Flair was presented her spot because of her

During an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Lita gave her opinion on the WrestleMania 39 match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. The WWE Hall of Famer sided with Ripley despite their different alignments because of the way she forced herself into this match.

“I know she is the heel in this match, but I’m rooting for [Rhea Ripley] because Charlotte has earned her shot, but she was also presented with a spot because of her lineage, and has just stepped up and continues to rise to the occasion,” Lita said. “Whereas I do feel like Rhea created her spot, and she’s just getting started, but it has culminated in this high-profile match at WrestleMania.”

Lita also added that Flair’s natural role was to be a heel, and wondered if Ripley would bring that out in her heading into the Showcase of the Immortals.

Interestingly, their path to this match almost mirrors Lita’s statement.

Ripley came out at number one and had to win the 30-women Royal Rumble match to earn her championship opportunity. Flair, on the other hand, was given a title opportunity on her very first night back against an exhausted Ronda Rousey.

Ripley and Flair are no strangers to each other inside the squared circle. However, despite their numerous encounters, the Judgment Day member is yet to pin or submit The Queen.

Will it be any different at WrestleMania 39? We’ll have to wait and watch.

Lita will walk into only her second WrestleMania next month

Lita is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most popular female performers in the promotion’s history. However, she has only had one WrestleMania match in her career so far. Her only WrestleMania match came against Jazz and Trish Stratus for the Women’s Champion at WrestleMania X8.

This was the penultimate match on the card and followed one of the loudest and memorable matches in Hulk Hogan vs The Rock.

It was clear that the only reason this match was slotted in its position was to cool off the crowd for the main event.

This 6-minute match ended with champion Jazz pinning Lita for the win, ending her wrestling career with a 0-1 record at the Grandest Stage of all.

WrestleMania 39 will only be her second match at the show of shows. Unlike her first WrestleMania where she was an afterthought, this time she will walk in as a champion.

Lita and her fellow Women’s Tag Team Champion will team up with her longtime rival Trish Stratus to face Bayley, Io Sky and Dakota Kai in a 6-women tag team match.

