Real Reason Why Ronda Rousey Pinned Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules

Dave Meltzer’s latest report discusses the possible reason why WWE chose to put Ronda Rousey over Liv Morgan recently.

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan have been going back and forth since this year’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The event saw Morgan winning the MITB briefcase and cashing in on the same night on Rousey. After that, both women wrestled a rematch at SummerSlam, but Ronda Rousey was disqualified for showing excessive aggression.

Finally, at the recent Extreme Rules PPV, The Baddest Women on the planet got her revenge and became the champion again.

However, according to Dave Meltzer, Ronda Rousey pinning Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules was not just a random decision. WWE had a specific reason to take the championship off Morgan. In the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer discussed the real reason why management chose to do that.

WWE decided to put Ronda Rousey over Liv Morgan to complete her heel turn

This year’s Extreme Rules show had six matches in total, and each one of them had some kind of stipulation. In fact, both women’s titles were on the line on the show. However, there was just one title change and it was Rousey winning the SmackDown title from Morgan.

According to Meltzer’s report, WWE had been planning a heel turn for Rousey for a while now. So, despite Liv Morgan being just three days away from completing her 100 days as champion, WWE decided to put the belt on Ronda Rousey.

Dave Meltzer, in his report, stated that the real reason why Rousey defeated Morgan at the Extreme Rules match was to “complete the long-planned Rousey heel turn”.

Well, WWE deciding to turn Ronda Rousey heel is a good idea as she often gets a mixed response from the crowd. Moreover, she herself wants to play a negative character and if given what she wants, everyone knows what she can do.

But, was it right to take the championship off Liv Morgan?

Many will argue over the fact that WWE did not give Liv Morgan a decent run with her SmackDown Championship. Although she was a fan favorite when she won it, the crowd slowly started to turn against her.

Morgan’s 97-day run didn’t look as effective as was anticipated by everyone. She barely looked like a face and sometimes even received a negative reaction from the crowd.

So, WWE deciding to put the belt on Ronda Rousey does appear like a good move. Also, they are changing Morgan’s character, her loss now makes more sense than her championship reign. If booked right, the championship defeat can prove to be a boost for her career graph.

Anyway, with reports coming that Becky Lynch might be returning soon, WWE could book her against Rousey. Fans have been waiting for this dream match for a long time. Although both women faced each other at WrestleMania 35, it was a Triple threat match.

