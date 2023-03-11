Rhea Ripley Says Former SmackDown Women’s Champion “Would Suit the Judgment Day Extremely Well”

Rhea Ripley was always pegged to become a top star in WWE. However, after a scintillating start to her main roster career, she quickly fell down the totem pole. She has since seen a resurgence in her career after joining The Judgment Day, and believes that the faction can do the same for her former friend.

Also read: Gunther Shares How WWE Booking Celebrities Like Logan Paul And Bad Bunny In Big Spots Like WrestleMania Can Be “A Little Bit Two-Sided”

The Eradicator recently talked about Liv Morgan, stating that she believed that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion would thrive in her stable. Morgan has had an up and down career in the most. While she has shown glimpses of her potential, she is yet to establish herself as a top talent, and Ripley believes The Judgment Day can help take her to the next level.

Rhea Ripley says Liv Morgan would be a good fit for Judgment Day

During a recent appearance on WWE Die Woche, Rhea Ripley named Liv Morgan as the person she believed would do well by aligning with the Judgment Day. She believed that the faction was the key to Morgan unlocking her true potential.

Ripley expressed hope that they would reunite one day but accepted that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was a stubborn individual who preferred to do things her way. Regardless, she kept the door open for her former tag team partner in case she ever changed her mind.

“I think that she would suit The Judgment Day extremely well. I think that if she decided to join us we could take her to the next level and show her her true potential,” Ripley said. “I believe that yes, we would be a tag team again and I think that we could conquer everything if she decided to join. But … she’s very stubborn and she wants to do her own thing, props to her, but the door is always open.”

Ripley and Morgan recently entered the Women’s Royal Rumble at the number 1 and 2 position. They managed to ward off every other competitor in the match and stayed in it till the very end. In the end, it was Ripley who managed to win the match after eliminating Morgan.

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley’s Royal Rumble victory earned her a championship spot at WrestleMania 39. She challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown’s Championship despite being a RAW Superstar. She hopes to exorcise the ghost of her past.

The Royal Rumble winner has looked menacing against almost every opponent she has faced yet. However, Flair has remained a thorn in her side. The Queen is the Eradicator’s bogeyman, and Ripley will be looking to change that this April.

Liv Morgan on the other hand is still looking to book herself at WrestleMania 39. Despite her strong showing at the Royal Rumble, she is yet to be announced on the card.

She participated in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match in hopes of facing Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, she lost out to Asuka, who will now go up against the EST.

There’s only three weeks until WWE’s biggest night of the year. Fans will hope that Morgan gets to be on the card. However, it is looking unlikelier with every passing week, especially considering multiple reports stating that Triple H is looking for a shorter card this year.

Click here for more Wrestling News