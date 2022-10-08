Bray Wyatt’s Return Gets More Solidity as WWE Brings Back His Theme Song on Spotify!!!

The conjectures of Bray Wyatt’s WWE return have gotten stronger than ever as his theme song is back on the Spotify playlist.

The Mystery of White Rabbit is one of the most interesting things going into the Extreme Rule PPV. So far, whatever WWE has done with it, it has kept fans guessing. Although some think it’s Bray Wyatt, there has been no direct link to him.

However, something done by WWE recently has raised the hopes of Wyatt’s fans. The management has brought back his theme song to the Spotify playlist.

Ever since Triple H took over Vince McMahon’s role, the biggest name WWE fans want to see back is Bray Wyatt. In fact, when fans tried to decode the White Rabbit mystery, there were references to the former WWE superstar. So, is this how the new WWE regime is teasing the much-awaited return of the Eater of Worlds?

Bray Wyatt’s theme song ‘Let Me In’ makes a return on Spotify

Basically, what WWE does is whenever a superstar is released, it tries to avoid his name as much as possible. Including other things, WWE also takes down his theme song from the streaming platforms. And when he makes a return, the music is also back.

Now, despite Wyatt still being out, WWE has brought back his theme music on Spotify. Earlier, the users were not able to search for his ‘Let Me In’ song. But, not only is the music back but there’s also a change in its cover. Now it has a neon space aesthetic which is far different than how it used to be.

For what’s it’s worth, a buddy of mine just noticed this theme was back on Spotify today after being removed following Bray’s release last year. No clue what the cover art might mean… Just more fuel to the 🐇 fire. pic.twitter.com/AZ7Lr6WBjO — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 7, 2022

Although the theme song of Bray Wyatt is back, fans cannot search for it directly. Only the playlists of Spotify that already had the song, can listen to it. This could be the biggest hint dropped by WWE itself so far. Not to omit the continuous references that are made on TV through QR codes.

The mystery of White Rabbit may unfold at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view

All the weeks of vignettes, QR codes, red lights, and more are going to conclude on a specific date. During the latest episode of SmackDown, a QR code was shown and when searched it showed a white rabbit running through a forest until falling into a giant portal in the ground.

Not just that, riddles like the text “Tomorrow Night” and “10.8.22” also flashed through the screen. Both signs are hinting at a particular day which is the day of Extreme Rules PPV.

Anyway, since almost everybody feels Bray Wyatt is the White Rabbit, it’s just a matter of hours before the whole thing unfolds. And if it is indeed him, let’s see if he returns as the Fiend or with a whole different persona this time.

