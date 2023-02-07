Real Reason Why WWE Stopped Using Numbers To Market WrestleMania Logos

The road to WrestleMania has officially begun. The marquee PLE, WrestleMania, is where legendary rivalries and dream matches materialize and history is made. The first-ever WrestleMania was in 1985 with Hulk Hogan tearing the house in the main event. WrestleMania is also remembered for The Undertaker’s legendary 21-0 winning streak, which was eventually broken at WrestleMania XXX in 2014 by Brock Lesnar. The grandest stage of them all is set to emanate from Inglewood, California, this time, with the tagline being- “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood”.

However, the 39th edition of the Mania is not marketed with the number. In fact, WWE has not been marketing WrestleMania logos with numbers in a long time. From the first edition of the show of shows to the 12th edition, WWE used Roman numerals for its reference.

The company then switched to using the conventional numbers from WrestleMania 13. But Vince McMahon nixed the concept of using numbers in the event’s marketing logos.

Why did Vince McMahon stop using numbers in WrestleMania marketing logos?

Vince McMahon is irrefutably one of a kind. As peculiar as he is, he is also the genius mind that created WrestleMania, the largest wrestling event in the world. But there are a handful of things that the boss dislikes, namely, sneezing, entering his office without knocking, and aging.

Yes, Vince hates things that he cannot control. Back when he was fifty-something, he was a regular fixture on WWE TV. However, as time went by and as he got older, his appearance on WWE TV became rare.

It is because the WWE mogul doesn’t like looking old. Similarly, McMahon hates the number concept to represent his biggest creation, WrestleMania, as it could make it sound old. While WWE fans find the growing numbers to be magnificent, McMahon believes it makes the event feel like it’s old.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, former WWE Champion Chris Jericho revealed that the reason for WWE avoiding using numbers to market WrestleMania was to make it seem new every year. Jericho also noted that WrestleMania is no longer referred to as the “Granddaddy Of Them All”.

WWE will use numbers with WrestleMania titles again

Although the upcoming WrestleMania is marketed as “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood”, It was revealed last year that WrestleMania in 2024 will be marketed with the numeral numbers again.

This was, however, in effect last year in the wake of Vince McMahon’s temporary retirement. It remains to be seen if WWE changes the WrestleMania XL logo with Vince being back on the Board.

