“S***, that’s your fault” – Bret Hart blamed by Goldberg’s trainer for his career ending injury

Bret Hart blamed by Goldberg’s trainer for his career ending injury. The Hitman was forced into an early retirement after his match with Goldberg.

Bret Hart’s wrestling career came to a screeching halt when it was discovered that the injuries he sustained during his WCW World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Starrcade were far severe than they originally believed to be.

Also read: Former WCW star thrashes Dave Batista for criticizing his training methods

Goldberg smashed Bret Hart with a thrust kick to the head in their match and also took the figure four leglock wrong which ended with the Hitman hitting his head on the concrete floor. This resulted in Bret suffering from post-concussion syndrome. He has since called Goldberg out on several occasions for being unsafe in the ring claiming that he “had a tendency to injure everyone he worked with.”

#OnThisDay in 1999: WCW Starrcade PPV: Bret Hart defeated Goldberg in a no disqualification match to retain the WCW Worlds Heavyweight Title. This was the kick that gave Bret Hart a concussion that would lead to the end of his career a few months later. pic.twitter.com/MJtIlutkS1 — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) December 19, 2021



Speaking on the Confessions Of The Hitman webseries back in 2020 he said that Goldberg was a “gorilla” that no one taught how to work safely. Goldberg’s WCW coach DeWayne Bruce, also known as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, took offense to that and placed the blame on the two-time WWE Hall of Famer instead.

Bret Hart blamed by Goldberg’s trainer for his career ending injury

Speaking during his interview with Monte & The Pharaoh, Bruce claimed that Bret should have been smart enough to know to raise his hand and cover his head.

“Even Bret Hart blamed me for him getting concussion syndrome from Bill Goldberg, getting kicked in the ring. I’m like, ‘You’re from the [Hart family] dungeon, man. You’ve got a 289-pound guy getting the biggest push anybody ever got, even on top of Hulk Hogan, and you don’t know to get your hand up? S***, that’s your fault.’”



Despite his early retirement, Bret Hart has had an illustrious career that very few can compare to. He won the WWF Championship 5 times. He also captured the United States and Intercontinental Championships once each. Bret Hart also won the WWF Tag Team Championship twice with Jim Neidhart. He also won the King of the Ring twice apart from winning the Royal Rumble once.

The Hitman also managed to become a Triple Crown Champion in WCW despite his short run with the promotion. He held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship four times and the WCW World Tag Team Championship once with Goldberg.

Bret Hart is one of only seven people to have entered the WWE Hall of Fame twice; once in 2006 and the second time in 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation, with brother-in-law Jim Neidhart.

Click here for more Wrestling News