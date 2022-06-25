Reportedly All is Not Well between New WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and Top WWE Executive

Stephanie McMahon has become the new interim CEO of WWE. Reportedly all is not well between Stephanie McMahon and the top WWE executive.

Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of former CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon is the new interim of WWE. The development is the result of Vince McMahon voluntarily stepping down from the position of Chairperson and CEO of WWE.

Vince is facing the allegation of a whopping $3 million secret settlement with a former women employee of WWE. The settlement prevents a former employee from talking about her relationship with McMahon. The company of WWE is conducting a probe about the matter.

In the previous month, the former CBO of WWE had made an announcement stating that she would be taking a break from her duties. She previously served as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE. However, seems like the break did not last long as she was brought back after the misconduct allegations against her father.

Stephanie, herself made an announcement about her being appointed as the interim CEO. She took to the social media site Twitter to deliver the message. She said in her tweet that until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, she is honoured to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO.

All is Not Well between Stephanie McMahon and Top WWE Executive

Now, it is being reported that the new interim CEO of WWE reportedly does not get along with executive producer Kevin Dunn. The reports are as per journalist Brandon Thurston. Brandon recently made an appearance on Busted Open. On the show, journalist Brandon Thurston explained that Stephanie and Dunn don’t see eye-to-eye backstage in the company. He heard that the rivalry between the two is no secret.

The journalist said that he has heard many people say that Stephanie and Kevin Dunn do not like each other. He also said that the job for Kevin Dunn at WWE seems to be for public consumption. He also added that WWE is getting the response in the headlines that they want.

“I know that Stephanie is going to be interim CEO. But, I’ve heard from many people that Stephanie and Kevin Dunn, for example, don’t like each other. And as long as someone like Kevin Dunn has a job at WWE. This seems to be for public consumption. Looking around at some of the headlines that I see in mainstream media today. I think WWE is getting the response in the headlines that they want,” said Thurston. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]