Rey Mysterio Daughter: Will Aalyah Gutierrez Ever Pursue a Wrestling Career?

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 saw an emotional contest between the father and son duo. Though Rey Mysterio emerged victorious over his son, the victory was bittersweet for him. After the match, Rey Mysterio celebrated the win with his wife, Angie, and daughter, Aalyah Gutierrez. At some point during the match, Dominik Mysterio humiliated his sister by throwing water in her face.

This has led to WWE fans wondering if WWE just teased Aalyah’s potential future in the WWE. Well, it turns out that Aalyah is no stranger to the spotlight. In 2020, she was involved in a brief romantic angle with former WWE star, Buddy Murphy. But is she going to have a WWE career? And has she ever wrestled before?

Will Aalyah Mysterio have a WWE career?

As noted the younger Mysterio was involved in a romantic-story line with Buddy Murphy in 2020. But the 21-year-old has no experience as a wrestler.

During Rey and Dom’s WrestleMania match, Aalyah seemed incensed by her brother’s antics and attempted to go after him and retaliate but, her dad kept her from interfering in the match. WWE involving Aalyah sporadically in their storylines portends her potential wrestling debut.

However, she needs to spend time training if she ever makes up her mind to have a wrestling career. In an interview with TV Insider, Rey Mysterio discussed the possibility of Aalyah’s wrestling debut. According to the Hall of Famer, Aalyah is showing interest in pursuing a wrestling career. But, the youngest Mysterio is also a medical student.

The father-daughter duo has discussed a potential wrestling career. Rey wants his daughter to prioritize her education and keep wrestling as a “second option”. It’s also worth noting that Rey would be supportive of Aalyah if she ever decided to take a bump.

“She wants to join the medical field. As long as she does that and tries wrestling as a second option, I don’t mind. She always had the curiosity to take a bump, hit the ropes. I said whenever you want to try it, let me know.”

Aalyah Mysterio/Gutierrez, attended the Hall of Fame induction ceremony with her real-life boyfriend

Rey Mysterio headlined the Hall of Famer class of 2023. His induction was well-received by the fans, his co-workers, and his family. Although Dominik Mysterio stayed in character during his father’s Hall of Fame induction, his sister, Aalyah, looked at her father with pure adulation.

Aalyah was accompanied by her real-life boyfriend, Joshua Thomas, at the ceremony. The couple has been in a relationship for over three years, according to Aalyah’s social media posts. The young couple has seemingly known each other since high school.

