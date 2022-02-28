Will WWE end the Brand Split after Title Unification Match at Wrestlemania 38? Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to face each other in a Winner takes all match.

The first time Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns faced each other was in the main event of Wrestlemania 31 for the WWE Championship. They faced each other again in the main event of Wrestlemania 34 for the Universal Champion. The two are set to clash once more. This time however. it will be for both the WWE and Universal Championships.

Wrestlemania 38 will be headlined with both of the world championships on the line. This has led many to believe that the “Winner Take All” match will signal the end of the brand split in the company. Dave Meltzer however, seems to disagree with that assesment.

Meltzer pointed out on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that the company has previously unified their world titles only to immediately introduce another.

“The deal here is that it is a unification match and from what I am told, it’s the same idea as the last time they unified the titles. Remember like 20 years ago, 18 years ago when they did, and then like a week later they just handed a belt to Triple H. Hopefully, they don’t do that this year.”

He also added that the company needs two world champions, given that RAW and SmackDown are on separate networks.

“I was told it’s not feasible in the modern environment to not have each brand, given the two networks, have a champion. This will be a unification match and they will not forget about it but there will be two champions.”

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 31 ended with Seth Rollins succesfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Their second match at Wrestlemania 34 saw Brock overcome Reigns’ challenge. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time.

Apart from the Title Unification match, Wrestlemania 38 will also feature a number of matches spread over two nights.

These are the announced matches so far:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Ronda Rousey (Singles match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bianca Belair (Singles match for the RAW Women’s Championship)

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Edge vs To be announced

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (Winner Takes All Match)

Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

