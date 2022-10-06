“Ronda Rousey Falls Under the Same Category as Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali” – WWE Hall of Famer Had an Interesting Explanation for Why Fans Boo Ronda Rousey

Ex-WWE superstar Mark Henry once tried to explain the reason behind the hate Ronda Rousey gets from the crowd.

Ronda Rousey is a proven champion, both in WWE and in the Octagon. In fact, WWE continuously tries to present her as the top face of their women’s division. But, it hasn’t worked as the crowd has often turned its back against her. Well, current AEW superstar Mark Henry has a say on the whole matter.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio in 2019, the World’s Strongest Man discussed the Wrestlemania 35 match of Ronda Rousey. It was the first time the show was being headlined by female superstars. Rousey faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair fought in a triple threat match.

But, despite being such a big star already, the Baddest Woman on the Planet was received well y the crowd.

Mark Henry feels Ronda Rousey is suffering from the greatness hate

The World’s Strongest Man asserted that Rousey falls in the same category as Michael Jordan, Mohammad Ali, LeBron James, and more. Henry stated that all these people are so great that hate is obvious. He explained how people have animosity against Rousey because she is more respected than most of us will ever be.

Moreover, the former WWE star feels Ronda Rousey is great and gets a lot of attention, which a lot of people will never get. Mark Henry discussed how there are two reasons behind the hate people like Rousey get. First, they are jealous, and second, they have less understanding of what greatness is up close. He stated:

“Ronda [Rousey] falls under the same category as Michael Jordan… she is great. She suffers from the greatness hate… there are only a few Muhammad Ali’s… Michael Jordans… a Ronda Rousey. And for somebody to hate that means they’re, 1. jealous, 2. not understanding of what greatness looks like up close.”

“Ronda is getting a level of attention and a level of greatness that people may never see.”@TheMarkHenry explains why @RondaRousey is suffering through “greatness hate” similarly to Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/jmN9uR0ffe — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 29, 2019

Well, a lot may disagree with the opinion, but Mark Henry seems sure about why the crowd receives Rousey so negatively. Meanwhile, the Baddest Women on the Planet is not so bothered by the boos and hisses.

The former women’s champion wants to perform like a proper heel

In one of her past interviews, Ronda Rousey revealed that she would love to present herself as a heel thought her WWE career. In fact, she wants to be a heel like Rowdy Piper. The 2-time women’s champion admitted she used the name Rowdy as a tribute to the WWE legend.

Anyway, Rousey is currently a face superstar and it appears the crowd is backing her this time. Despite her opponent being Liv Morgan, who is also a face, fans are cheering Ronda Rousey more. Both women will be fighting for the SmackDown Women’s Title in an Extreme Rules Match at the next PPV.

