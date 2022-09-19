Ronda Rousey Once Threatened to Beat Up $1.8 Billion Worth Socialite and Explained Why

During her UFC days, Ronda Rousey took shots at the famous Kim Kardashian calling her a bad role model for women.

Kim Kardashian is one of the top American television personalities with over 300 Million followers on social media. But, it appears, that Ronda Rousey has never been a fan of the famous internet celebrity. Almost a decade ago, Rousey claimed she would beat the crap out of Kim. The Baddest Woman on the Planet made these comments in 2012 during her MMA days.

Ronda Rousey was at the prime of her UFC career during the early 2010s. The current WWE superstar was also on the cover of ESPN The Magazine Body Issue in 2012. At one of ESPN’s events, she talked about Kim Kardashian and lashed out her fury.

Ronda Rousey explained why she doesn’t like Kim Kardashian

During the wrap party of the event, a journalist asked Rousey to name the celebrity that she hates the most. The current WWE star named Kim Kardashian, and then criticized her for being a low-grade role model.

Ronda Rousey claimed she would beat the crap out of Kim and every girl, who has gotten her fame in the wrong way. She talked about Kardashian’s past and how she got her fame because of an explicit video. Rousey stated:

“You know what, I would beat the crap out of Kim Kardashian actually. Any girl who is famous and idolized because she made a sex video with some guy and that’s all that you’re known for, ‘Oh, I got my fame for [expletive],’ I think it’s pretty stupid, sorry, but it’s true.”

The former UFC superstar explained how she is stepping up and trying to be the right role model. By featuring on the cover of ESPN magazine, Rousey wanted to set a better example. The 2-time WWE women’s champion wanted to show her younger sister the right way to achieve fame.

“Girls like Kim Kardashian are being pushed in my little sister’s face, and it’s just not healthy. She shouldn’t need to have role models like this, and that’s why I’m doing stuff like ESPN Body because someone needs to do it.”

Nevertheless, Ronda Rousey dominated the Octagon and finally decided to enter the WWE ring. She surprised the fans by debuting at the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018.

The Baddest Women on the Planet will face Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match

Rousey won the SmackDown Women’s Championship by defeating Charlotte Flair in an ‘I Quit’ match earlier this year. However, she lost the title to Live Morgan at the MITB PPV. In fact, she lost her rematch by losing control and getting disqualified. Since then, the former women’s champion has been fighting through the WWE Authority to get her rematch.

Finally, she will be getting her shot at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV. Ronda Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match.

Well, given her MMA background, the stipulation of the match will favor Rousey. Let’s see if she can break her undefeated streak against Liv Morgan or not.

