Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Would Be As Big As Serena Williams If She Broke The World Title Record in Wrestling

After recovering from a fracture of the radius, The Queen, Charlotte Flair, returned to the final edition of SmackDown of 2022 and dethroned the SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. With wrestling deeply ingrained in her DNA, Charlotte is undoubtedly one of the greatest female talents in WWE. Her victory over the “Rowdy One” made Flair the Women’s World Champion for the fourteenth time.

She is now just two more title reigns away from tying the record with her father, Ric Flair, and John Cena, who held the World Championships sixteen times in their illustrious careers. The Nature Boy, Ric Flair, was the first-ever to reach the sixteenth mark. He was followed by John Cena, who tied the record after he won his sixteenth World Championship at the Royal Rumble in 2017 by defeating AJ Styles.

Ric Flair believes Charlotte Flair would be as big as Serena Williams

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Flair heaped high praise on his daughter, Charlotte. When Flair was asked to name the WWE superstar that he thinks should break his World title record, he named his daughter without hesitation. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Charlotte breaking his record would cement her as the greatest of all time, as big as the legendary tennis player, Serena Williams.

“Charlotte, without even thinking. I think it would make a statement heard around the world. She would overnight be as big as Serena Williams. Absolutely. She’d be recognized in that light,” said Flair.

HOLY MOLY. Charlotte Flair came back, challenged Ronda Rousey to a title match, Charlotte Flair wins the WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP! #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/hWJtERmyeK — Denise ‘Hollywood’ Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) December 31, 2022

Serena Williams is an acclaimed Tennis Player who is recognized globally for her accolades in her career. Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. She has also won 39 Grand Slam titles.

Ric Flair’s huge claim about the world seeing Charlotte and Serena in the same light makes a lot of sense, as Charlotte has a promising career ahead in WWE. However, in order for her to break her father’s record, she has to lose the title three more times. It remains to be seen if Charlotte retains or drops her title at the show of shows, WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte Flair is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley’s performance at the Royal Rumble was an act of total domination. Ripley entered the match at number 1 and lasted for one hour and one minute. After scoring five eliminations, the Australian wrestler eliminated entrant number 2, Liv Morgan, to win the Rumble match.

On January’s last edition of Raw, Ripley had the chance to challenge either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair at the grandest stage. Taking to the ring, Ripley recounted her past with Charlotte Flair. Three years ago, Rhea Ripley conceded defeat to Flair at WrestleMania 36. Ripley now intends to avenge her loss and have a shot at redemption.

