Royal Rumble 2023’s “Ironman” Gunther Will Reportedly Defend His IC Title in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 39

WWE’s road to WrestleMania 39 officially began with the recent Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The historic event saw Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley winning the rumble matches of their respective divisions. And with the countdown for the show of shows beginning, WWE seems all geared up to build an epic match card. According to the reports, Gunther might be defending his IC Title in a 3-way match at WrestleMania 39.

The Ring General became the new Iron Man of Royal Rumble by spending over 70 minutes in the men’s match last Saturday. Entering at #1, Gunther was the last one to get eliminated. He even broke the all-time record, which was earlier held by Rey Mysterio.

Well, it seems WWE is rating Gunther very high compared to many other superstars on the roster. Recently, WrestleVotes has provided some details about the WrestleMania 39 plans WWE has for Gunther.

Gunther might defend his IC Title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39

WrestleVotes, through a Twitter post, revealed what is WWE planning for Gunther at WrestleMania 39. According to the report, WWE intends to feature The Ring General in a 3-way match. Although nothing is 100% sure as of now, there are some big plans for him at this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

As per the report, Gunther will put his IC Title on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match. WrestleVotes claimed that not only is the plan highly supported backstage, but the idea is to put it towards the top.

I’m told while not decided 100%, there are plans to feature an Intercontinental Championship 3 way match at WrestleMania: Gunther v Sheamus v Drew McIntyre. There are a number of supporters within creative that not only want the match, but they want it towards the top. TBD. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 2, 2023

If the reports are true, Gunther will be featured in a top spot at this year’s WrestleMania. Well, it will be a spot well-earned by The Ring General.

Throughout 2022, the IC Champion gave some excellent performances, cementing himself as a top star on the blue brand. In fact, Sheamus and McIntyre have also been impressive in the last 12 months or so. A 3-way match between them will definitely be a treat for fans.

The Ring General was earlier reported to be in line for a match against Brock Lesnar at this year’s Show of Shows

Many reports in the last few months claimed something different regarding Gunther at this year’s WrestleMania. It was stated that The Ring General will drop will his title at some point in early 2023. And at WrestleMania, he will face Brock Lesnar. In fact, at Royal Rumble 2023, WWE showcased a stare down between the two superstars.

Nevertheless, considering the latest rumors, it seems WWE is going in a different direction for Gunther. While he will be in a 3-way match, many assume Brock will face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. Though nothing has been made official by the WWE management.

