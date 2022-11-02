WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Date, Time, Match Card, and Everything You Need To Know

Within a few days, WWE will be flying to Saudi Arabia for the 4th edition of the Crown Jewel show. And the new regime led by Triple H has tried to put a match card worth watching. Featuring stars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Bobby Lashley, Crown Jewel 2022 appears to be an action-packed show.

So far, seven matches have been advertised, and every match has the potential to steal the show. Plus, the returning Bray Wyatt is also scheduled to appear at this year’s Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel 2022: Venue, Date, Timing, Telecast, and Live Streaming Info

Venue, Date, and Time:

This year’s Crown Jewel will take place on November 5 from the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show starts at 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT / 3 PM GMT / 6 PM Local Time.

Streaming Information:

You can watch Crown Jewel on the WWE Network. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

If you are in the US, Crown Jewel is available exclusively on NBC’s new subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A regular subscription for Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, and the ad-free version (Peacock Premium Plus) runs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Peacock also offers a free seven-day trial for either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, so anyone who hasn’t subscribed to the streaming platform can use the free trial to watch Crown Jewel this weekend. If you do not have a Peacock subscription, you can also contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.

If you are in the UK and are without a WWE network subscription you can buy Crown Jewel on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office 2.

Viewers in India can watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. OTT platform SonyLIV app as well as Jio TV and Airtel TV will also broadcast the pay per view.

Here’s the Full match card for WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view

1) The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes: The Bloodline’s Jimmy and Jey Uso will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Ridge Holland and Butch in a Tag Team Match

2) Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley: The EST of WWE will be defending her RAW Women’s Championship against the leader of Damage Ctrl in a Last Woman Standing Match

3) Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett): – The Scottish Warrior will be facing The Doom Walker in a Steel Cage Match

4) Braun Strowman vs. Omos (with MVP): The two monsters will face each other in a Singles Match

5) The O.C. vs The Judgment Day: The team of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson will be battling Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley) in a Six-Man Tag Match

6) Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley: The Almighty and The Beast Incarnate will be going one-on-one for the second time in their careers.

7) Roman Reigns (c) vs Logan Paul: The Tribal Chief will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the YouTube Sensation

8) Moreover, Bray Wyatt will also be making an appearance at the show.

