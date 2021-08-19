“They’re just future victims to me” – WWE Hall of Famer calls out John Cena and Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer calls out John Cena and Roman Reigns. Cena and Reigns are scheduled to face each other over the Universal Championship.

John Cena will take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in his pursuit of a 17th World Championship. Reigns on the other hand, will look to fend off the challenge from the Cenation leader and continue his run at the top.Both of them however, have to keep eyes on the target that has been placed on their backs by Goldberg.

The WWE Hall of Famer, who is also a two-time Universal Champion himself, warned both Reigns and Cena ahead of their clash at SummerSlam. He appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he was asked whose side was he on. Cena or Reigns. Goldberg revealed that he was supporting neither of them and went on to call them his “future victims”.

“I’m team neither one of them. Neither one has stared across the ring and seen me as an opponent. So, I look at both of them the same. They’re just victims, they’re just future victims to me. I’m a great fan of both of them for what they’ve done individually.”

Goldberg was supposed to face Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 36. However, Reigns pulled out of the event due to the pandemic. Goldberg expressed his desire to one day face Reigns but revealed that he would also love to get his hands around John Cena’s throat.

“What Roman’s been able to do for the past couple of years is freaking unbelievable. I think it’s fantastic, I think Paul Heyman has a lot to do with that. I’d love a piece of Roman Reigns. I think maybe even more so I would love to get my hands around Cena’s throat.”



Cena and Roman will fight each other in the main event of SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. Goldberg will also be a part of a high profile match at the biggest party of the Summer. He will take on Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

SummerSlam 2021 will take place on August 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. It will be the 34th event under the SummerSlam chronology. It will also be the first to take place on a Saturday since the 1992 event; although it will be the first to air live on a Saturday.

