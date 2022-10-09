Video: When UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Marked Out for Seth Rollins’ Heist of the Century

An old video clip shows UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier enjoying the Wrestlemania 31 cash-in of Seth ‘freakin’ Rollins.

Daniel Cormier becoming a special guest referee at Seth Rollins’ recent Fight Pit Match may have surprised many WWE fans. But, the UFC Hall of Famer has always been an admirer of The Visionary. The two seem to have a good bond because it was Rollins who asked DC to appear at the Extreme Rules PPV. Though his presence did not help Rollins as he lost the match against Matt Riddle.

But, this is not the first time DC has appeared in WWE for a Seth Rollins match. When Rollins pulled off the Heist of the Century in 2015, Daniel Cormier was there in the crowd. In fact, an old video shows how happy he was when Rollins won the match.

Daniel Cormier jumped with joy when Seth Rollins became the champion

The main event of 2015 Wrestlemania saw Roman Reigns challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE title. Cormier, who was the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion at that time, was there for the show. The whole storyline for that match was whether Reigns can defeat The Beast Incarnate.

Well, all eyes were on him, and when he finally gained some momentum, Seth Rollins’ music hit. The 2014 Money in the Bank winner came running and shocked everyone by stealing a victory there.

Daniel Cormier, who was sitting in the crowd, could be seen supporting Rollins when he cashed in his MITB briefcase. A seven-year-old video recorded on phone shows DC jumping with joy when Rollins won.

Will the UFC Hall of Famer ever wrestle in the squared circle?

Daniel Cormier is a big name and that name becoming an official in a WWE match, will obviously give rise to many conjectures. So, when he was announced to appear, fans started to think about who he will wrestle. Considering their 2018 staredown, Brock Lesnar was the first name that popped up.

But, when Daniel Cormier was asked the popular question, he immediately denied it. He made it clear that no plans or talks are in action about him wrestling anyone in WWE. It was DC’s one-off appearance and according to him, future plans depend on how this one goes.

During the Fight Pit match, DC wasn’t involved in any kind of physical activity. Although there was a bit of a verbal altercation with Rollins, he did not fight. So, all the signs indicate he will not be wrestling in the WWE ring anytime soon. And even if he does, WWE would want that to be a secret from everyone.

