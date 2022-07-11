“She deserves a lot more” – Current WWE Superstar receives a home in gift from The Rock

WWE Legend The Rock is a well-known personality in the wrestling arena. The current WWE Superstar receives a home gift from the legend.

WWE legend Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock is a well-known personality in the arena of professional wrestling. Since his debut in the Survivor Series of 1996, there has been no looking back for the wrestler. The wrestler turned Hollywood actor in the process has gained numerous fans for himself in his journey with the company of WWE has been more than that two and a half decades.

Known for his intense performances in the wrestling ring, The Rock is considered to be an idol by many the upcoming wrestlers. The wrestler, with his aura, has created a deeper impact in the lives of the young wrestlers. The wrestler-turned-actor is as soft outside the ring as much as he is tough inside.

The news of Dwayne doing charitable acts has often been making news at regular intervals. This has resulted in appreciation from many. Not only from the fans of Dwayne but also from his in-ring counterparts.

The WWE Legend, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has gifted a house to a WWE Superstar from the current lot. The Rock took to his Instagram to state that the superstar has been through some tough times but is determined to be strong and independent. But it was his recent tweet that won the hearts of all. The Fast and Furious actor went into detail on Twitter about why he surprised the superstar with the incredible gift.

WWE Superstar receives a home in gift from The Rock

Coming to the WWE superstar who has received the gift from the legendary wrestler, the superstar is none other than the cousin of The Rock, Tamina Snuka. Yes, Tamina, the mother of two daughters has received a wonderful gift from her cousin in the form of a beautiful house. The cost of the house is yet to be known.

Sharing the news on his Twitter account Dwayne said that Tamina deserves a lot more. The Legend further wrote that she has been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler. The Rock ended his tweet on an emotional note. He stated that he wanted to bring stability in her life along with the life of her kids.

“She deserves a lot more. Been a single mom, raising two kids all while living the hard life as a pro wrestler – on the road, wrestling nightly for YEARS. I wanted to bring a little stability in my cousin’s life for her and her kids,” wrote Johnson.