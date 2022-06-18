“I can take him” – John Cena and The Rock face-off teased But this time, not in the WWE ring

Recently, 16-time WWE champion John Cena took a shot at The Rock following his upcoming DCEU movie Black Adam.

Both John Cena and The Rock were on the top during their respective runs with WWE company. The duo has collectively held the WWE title 26 times.

However, both wrestling icons have shifted to Hollywood now, but fans will be delighted to see them go one-on-one on any platform. The chances of Cena vs Rock happening in WWE might seem low, it can happen on the silver screen. Both WWE stars are signed with Hollywood’s DCEU where the two will be playing the role of superheroes.

Recently, Hollywood’s DCEU indirectly teased that John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could potentially fight each other in the future.

John Cena teases his future face-off with The Rock in DCEU

For the last few weeks, The Rock has been in the news following his upcoming movie Black Adam. The former 10-time WWE champion will be seen on the silver screen portraying the role of DCEU superhero, Black Adam. Although the movie will release on 21 October this year, it seems The Rock already has a challenger, and that too from WWE.

Recently, DCEU’s official Twitter handle shared a trailer glimpse of The Rock’s Black Adam. DC also added a caption that said:

“The world needed a hero, it got #BlackAdam.”

Obviously, this was a part of the marketing strategy for the movie, the tweet received an interesting comment. DCEU’s Peacemaker replied to the tweet and made a bold remark. He said:

“I can take him.”

i can take him — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) June 8, 2022

Well, it’s no secret that DCEU’s Peacemaker is played by The Rock’s old in-ring foe, John Cena. Although the challenge did not come directly from Cena, it certainly started the speculations of a Black Adam-Peacemaker face-off in the future.

Anyway, as of now, there has been no official announcement from DCEU. But fans might see the two WWE icons fighting each other once again. This time, the duo could be facing each other as superheroes. Either way, it will be a treat for all WWE and DCEU fans.

The Once In A Lifetime feud in the history of WWE

Both Cena and The Rock were the poster boys of WWE but in different eras. Although both worked together for two years in the company, they never had a match. The Great One jumped to Hollywood in 2004, and then began the era of Hustle Loyalty and Respect. John Cena was the top star in WWE for almost a decade.

But, the two megastars collided in the WWE ring two times, both at the show of the shows. John Cena and The Rock wrestled each other at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29. The WrestleMania 28 match between the two is considered a “Once In A Lifetime” match. The Great One emerged victorious over the Cenation Leader in their first-ever face-off. However, the scores were leveled at the very next Wrestlemania when Cena defeated The Rock in their rematch.

Nevertheless, both WWE icons are enjoying their successful run in Hollywood, it is very unlikely they will wrestle each other again in the WWE ring. But in DCEU, it is very much possible as both superheroes exist in the same cinematic universe. Let’s see, if and when these two megastars come together in the same movie.

