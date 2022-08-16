“She was terrible to work with” – Former WWE champion Chris Jericho talks about working with Chyna

WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho recently shared his horrendous experience working alongside Hall of Famer, Chyna.

Chris Jericho is an accomplished superstar and probably one of the major reasons for AEW’s success. The best in the world may have feuded with many legends across promotions all over the globe, his first feud wasn’t against someone he would have imagined. Chris Jericho began his WWE career feuding against a female superstar and then-IC champion, Chyna.

Both superstars have involved an intense rivalry that spun around the mid-card title during the late 1999s and early 2000s. Although the feud ended with Chris Jericho winning the championship for Chyna, his in-ring experience with Hall of Famer was not pleasant.

Chris Jericho shares the difficulties he faced working with Chyna

The former six-time world champion recently appeared on the Geordie Podcast, where he recollected his time in WWE. Chris Jericho talked about his initial storyline with late WWE superstar Chyna and shared the troubles he faced.

Jericho called his experience ‘Terrible’ and stated the former WWE superstar wasn’t as good as she thought she was. But WWE was booking her strong enough to even defeat male superstars. Jericho even complained about never getting appreciated for making Chyna look strong. But was rather on the receiving end.

Moreover, Chris Jericho noted that the late WWE star was stiff in the ring and it was difficult to work with her. He said:

“She was terrible to work with… She also was in a position where they were pushing her really big that she could beat up guys… I never got that credit [for carrying her]. No one ever once said, ‘You’re making her look good. It was the other side of the coin.”

Jericho even shared a past incident when he gave the Ninth Wonder of the World a black eye during a match. He explained that it was his first storyline in WWE and he wanted to prove his worth.

But, working with Chyna would sometimes be a literal fight that got him into trouble backstage. However, Jericho clarified he wasn’t saying anything to disrespect her, but saying the truth.

The leader of Jericho Appreciation Society going for the ultimate AEW gold once again

Chris Jericho had a long and memorable career in WWE. But, the Demo God left the company in 2018 and became one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling(AEW) in 2019. Jericho even became the first AEW champion. But, lost it to Jon Moxley in February 2020 and was out of the title picture since then.

However, the 3rd August episode of AEW Dynamite saw the leader of Jericho Appreciation Society earning a shot for the Interim AEW World Championship. Jericho defeated Wheeler YUTA and will be facing the Interim AEW champion on August 10.

The first AEW World Champion will fight Jon Moxley again, but this time as a challenger. Let’s see, if the Leader of Jericho Appreciation Society becomes a 2-time AEW World Champion or not.

