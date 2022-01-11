“Should I do the height thing?” – WWE Superstar Omos caught breaking character live on camera

WWE Superstar Omos caught breaking character live on camera during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Omos has an intimidating look. However there is an opinion among many that he may still be a little green to be regularly featured on television. The 7 ft 3 in star did himself no favors on this week’s episode of RAW when the close up mics caught him breaking character.

Scheduled to face Nick Sanders, Omos was seen and, unfortunately for him, heard talking to the referee. During the interection he asked if he should taunt his opponent about their height difference. The referee appeared to be a bit startled by the question before giving his green signal after which Omos finally made his move.

Watch: WWE Superstar Omos caught breaking character live on camera

The WWE are building Omos as their next monster heel following his split from AJ Styles. His match this week was a squash in order to sell him as an unstoppable giant. The close up mic was probably there to add to his appeal. Hearing the refferee tell Sanders to protect himself at any cost adds to Omos being a dangerous freak. Unfortunately, Omos took away from that moment by loudly asking for instructions.



Regardless, he did pick up a quick win. He could easily put this behind him and get on whatever Vince McMahon has planned for him. However, he will want to avoid making mistakes like this in the future.



Omos is scheduled to face Reggie on next week’s episode of RAW.

