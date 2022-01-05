“He was kind of a pain in the a**” – Former WWE star explains why Kurt Angle was hard to work with

Former WWE star explains why WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was hard to work with during their time together in the promotion.

Kurt Angle has been called a wrestling machine. A Hall of Fame career in two prominent wrestling companies is an example of his legendary status in the industry. He is without a doubt one of the greatest to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Not everyone however, was a fan of the way he approached wrestling matches.

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at WWE for disrespecting Big E before title loss to Brock Lesnar

Sabu, who also performed in the WWE in the mid-2000’s, spoke glowingly of the Olympic gold medalist during a recent appearance on the Wrestle Buddy podcast. He praised Angle’s abilities between the rings but called him out for being annoyingly obsessed with fine tuning matches constantly.

Former WWE star Sabu explains why Kurt Angle was hard to work with

“Kurt Angle. Yeah, he was kind of a pain in the a** to go over a match with, kind of. He was a great wrestler and a great worker, but a pain in the a** to go over a match with. He kept wanting to fine tune it, instead of letting us do it in the ring. Kept finer tuning it. Yes, [Kurt’s a perfectionist] but so am I but I’m still a professional. I know what I’m doing, you know? I’m a perfectionist too but part of my perfectionist is that I call it on my feet or take it by ear.”

Kurt Angle and Sabu faced each other at WWE’s version of ECW. The match took place back in 2006 and ended after Rob Van Dam interfered and attacked both men. This was their only encounter and was also coincidentally Angle’s final WWE match before packed his bags and made his way to TNA.

Click here for more Wrestling News