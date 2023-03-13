Brock Lesnar fought Roman Reigns in a winner takes all match at WrestleMania last year. Several reports suggested that he was going to fight Intercontinental Champion Gunther this year. They even teased the encounter at the Royal Rumble. Instead, the WWE announced a match against Omos much to the chagrin of fans. However, Kurt Angle thinks this is actually a great idea.

The WWE Hall of Famer is of the opinion that the Beast Incarnate is nearing the end of his career and should be more invested in helping the stars of tomorrow rather than looking to face main event wrestlers.

Kurt Angle thinks Brock Lesnar vs Omos at WrestleMania 39 is a great idea

Kurt Angle took to his Kurt Angle Show podcast, to defend WWE’s decision of having Brock Lesnar fight Omos at WrestleMania 39. He stated that Lesnar was writing the final chapters of his career and Omos was just starting his. Angle believed that it only made sense for Lesnar to give back to the business.

“Well, I think it’s a great idea. Brock is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock’s always been in these main event matches. I think now he’s at the point in his career where he has to start giving back and not being at these top-level matches for World Championships but trying to build other talent.”

It’ll be interesting to see how this match turns out. Omos is no Shawn Michaels between the ropes and while Lesnar can be amazing when he wants to be, he is notorious for phoning it in when he has no interest in the match.

Omos was not the first planned opponent for Brock Lesnar

According to several reports, Stone Cold was offered a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39. However, the Texas Rattlesnake turned down the offer. The WWE then wanted Lesnar to face Bray Wyatt instead. But the Beast Incarnate had no desire to face Wyatt at the Show of Shows.

Instead, he accepted the challenge laid out to him by Omos.

Wyatt, on the other hand, looks primed to face Lesnar’s old rival, Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 instead.

So far, fans have yet to respond positively to either match. All that could change in the coming weeks. However, with WrestleMania less than three weeks away, Triple H is running out of time to make the fans care.

