WWE News and Rumors: Major Update on Brock Lesnar vs Omos and the Beast Incarnate’s Future after WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar is as tough as they come. It’s not a rare sight to see the Beast Incarnate dominate opponents that tower over him. The former WWE Champion is now gearing up to face an opponent he’s never faced, Omos. It was previously reported that Brock Lesnar was reaching the fag end of his WWE contract. It was also speculated that the 45-year-old would not further his career in wrestling. However, a new report suggests that Brock Lesnar wants to extend his deal with WWE.

The report also noted that if Lesnar doesn’t wish to continue with his WWE career, he would lose his WrestleMania match against the Nigerian Giant.

Although Lesnar is known for picking up massive wrestlers with ease, he had trouble taking Omos to the suplex city on an edition of Raw. Something’s got to give at WrestleMania when the duo finally meets in the ring.

Brock Lesnar is reportedly looking to extend his deal with WWE

Xero News reported that Brock Lesnar may agree to sign another year with WWE. According to the source, Brock Lesnar’s new deal will entail 5 more matches leading to WrestleMania 40. It is also believed to be Brock’s last contract with the Stamford-based company.

However, should Lesnar refuse to sign the contract, he would concede a clean defeat to the Nigerian Giant at the Grandest Stage.

Brock Lesnar looking to sign 1 year deal to WM40 5 matches Last contract with WWE If Lesnar decided against signing a new deal, he’d be losing clean to Omos at Mania next weekend. If he wins, he’s signed. — Xero News (@NewsXero) March 24, 2023

If Lesnar agrees to sign the contract, he will win the match at WrestleMania 39. At this point, it’s unknown if Brock has decided to further his wrestling career. His potential win at the forthcoming event would portend another year in WWE under his belt. It remains to be seen how things play out at WrestleMania 39.

Brock Lesnar Vs Omos was not the initial plan for WrestleMania 39

In theory, Omos is not considered an ideal contender for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The belief is that Omos was afforded the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at the behest of Vince McMahon.

The muti-time World Champion was originally supposed to face either Bobby Lashley or Gunther at WrestleMania 39. On paper, Vince McMahon has no say in the Creative decisions but, WrestleVotes reported that the idea of pitting Brock Lesnar against Omos was pitched by Vince McMahon.

I’m told the highly anticipated, very compelling (🙃🥸) Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through. pic.twitter.com/VpcdEFsLzJ — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 1, 2023

