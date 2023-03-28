Brock Lesnar and Omos were recently part of a weigh in segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Like most promo segments, this one ended in utter chaos, with both men engaging in fisticuffs. However, it appears that this wasn’t the original plan for the segment when it was announced last week. In fact, the WWE had something far different in mind than what actually made it to television.

The promotion took a page out of Lesnar’s time in the UFC and announced a weigh in segment between him and Omos. This went just as many expected to. Although the WWE originally wanted to go in a different direction.

Original plans for Brock Lesnar Omos weigh in on Monday Night RAW revealed

According to Fightful Select, the weigh in was supposed to be carried out with poise and rationality. It was scheduled to go just as it would in the UFC. They even planned for there to be towels, a WrestleMania podium, and even a red carpet.

In the end, neither of those was used. Instead, the WWE chose to change the plans completely, although there was no mention of what prompted the promotion to scrap the plans.

This is the second time Lesnar and Omos have come to blows. The first was when Lesnar accepted his challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Interestingly, Omos was not the first choice to face Lesnar at the Grandest stage.

The WWE originally wanted him to face Bray Wyatt at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Lesnar turned the match down.

There were reports that WWE tried getting Stone Cold to make his WWE return to face Lesnar, but the Texas Rattlesnake chose otherwise.

In the end, he agreed to go head to head with Omos.

Brock Lesnar is on a losing streak at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar may be one of the biggest names in wrestling, but he is currently on a poor streak at the biggest wrestling event of the year. Since 2018, all of Lesnar’s WrestleMania matches have ended with him staring at the lights.

Brock Lesnar’s last WrestleMania win was against Roman Reigns back in 2018. After that, he was vanquished by Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre for the Universal and WWE Championships in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Lesnar missed WrestleMania 37 but made it to WrestleMania 38, where he fought and lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns in a winner takes all match.

Interestingly, his WrestleMania 39 match against Omos will be his first non-title match since 2016. Every match he has since participated in has either had the WWE, the Universal title on the line or both as it was last year.

