“Shut up McTapper” – Former WWE Champion responds to Conor McGregor following his WrestleMania Comments

Conor McGregor made a tweet on Wrestlemania 38. WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre commented and gave a fitting reply to the UFC star.

Recently, former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor expressed his opinions on WrestleMania 38. Fans quickly responded and so did WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre.

WWE is not a stranger to UFC and has many current wrestlers who are ex-UFC talents. Even some of the top Superstars in the current WWE roster from UFC. Be it Rowdy Ronda Rousey (former UFC Champion) or Brock Lesnar, who headlined WrestleMania 38, WWE’s affinity with UFC goes a long way.

Conor McGregor Tweeted he was not at Wrestlemania 38 because they all fear him; McIntyre replied by saying ‘Shut Up’

Conor McGregor had imitated Vince McMahon’s walk earlier in his career. Therefore when the former two-division UFC Champion expressed his opinions this time, Drew McIntyre didn’t hesitate to mock him back.

McGregor had his say on Wrestlemania 38 and the former two-division champion said: “Why wasn’t I at WrestleMania? They all fear me, that’s why.”

This tweet seemed to have angered many WWE stars, including the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre, who decided to respond. McIntyre tweeted back to Conor’s post and said: “Shut up McTapper.”

McIntyre was mocking Conor on his submission defeats to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Shut up McTapper https://t.co/YufjQU34xd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 4, 2022

It is yet to clarify whether this all was in a bad light or to poke fun.

Who knows? It could be a tease for another potential UFC appearance in WWE.

Either way, it would be interesting to see whether the former two-division UFC Champion comes up with another reply or not.

UFC Star Conor McGregor has a long history with WWE Superstars

It was not the first time McGregor enraged a WWE Superstar. Conor was promoting UFC 202 back in 2016. He made some remarks about the entire WWE roster. McGregor said that he can slap the head of the entire roster.

I didn’t mean no disrespect to the @wwe fans. What I meant to say was that I’d slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sunday’s. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2016

In 2020, McGregor took shots at his fellow Irishman. He taunted Sheamus about being in a real fight and got a fitting reply.

@WWESheamus I’ll whoop you at your own game, then we can toast a whiskey and talk about true fighting. Always remember #UFCAsRealAsItGets — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 21, 2014

Sheamus said that Conor wins because he won’t hit featherweights or shoeshine boys.

ok @SInowLIVE @ufc @TheNotoriousMMA, Conor wins. I don’t hit featherweights or shoeshine boys. Mouth off to @BrockLesnar fella, I’m injured. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 21, 2014

Drew McIntyre conquered Happy Corbin in a singles match at this year’s WrestleMania. The Scottish Warrior became the only person to kick out of his finisher, End of Days. He also destroyed Corbin’s seven-month undefeated streak.

A #WrestleMania moment I’ll never ever forget, thank you everyone for that energy pic.twitter.com/q7TwyqFlUA — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 3, 2022

McGregor will be looking to make a comeback to the Octagon in the summer. He is rumored to face several fighters ahead of his UFC return.

