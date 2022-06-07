So thankful to all my fans who have made us the largest launch day” – Former WWE star earns $20K on her first day on her exclusive content website

Former WWE star earns $20K on her first day on her exclusive content website making her the largest launch day in history for the website provider.

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana is one of the popular names in the arena of wrestling. Lana made her entry into the company of WWE in the year 2013. She was associated with the company initially in the designation of manager for the span of three years.

Three years later in the year 2016, she made her in-ring debut as a full-time wrestler. The wrestler was released from the company of WWE the last year of June. She was associated with the company for a span of eight years.

The wife of All Elite Wrestling star and one-time AEW TNT Champion Miro will make her in-ring return as a part of the debut show for the new promotion WES.

The Wrestling Entertainment Series is on the 4th of June of this year. The former WWE champion keeps a close association with her fans and that is the reason she launched her personal website recently. She took to social media to make the announcement about the launch of her website.

Website of WWE wrestler Lana earns insane money on first day of launch

CJ Perry as Lana is newly known provides exclusive content about herself on the website. Perry promotes herself as a ‘hot, flexible wife’ on the website. She mentions it several times on her Twitter handle. She also includes the question which reads, “Let’s find out if [I am a hot, flexible wife], shall we?” in the description of her new content.

According to the former wrestler of WWE, her website within the first 24 hours of the launch has earned $20,000. Perry termed it as the largest launch day in history for the website provider, “Brand Army“.

The cost of a subscription to Perry’s website is $19.99. The subscriber of the website receives exclusive TikToks, exclusive videos, exclusive photos from ‘hot flexible wife.’

Also will be availed to exclusive never seen before photos and videos from the road and BTS from photoshoots and movie / TV sets. The subscriber also avails exclusive funny stories and the occasional appearance of the “hot flexible wife’s” famous Bulgarian husband Miro.’

On the professional front, Lana is all set to face her former colleague from the arena of WWE. As a part of the Wrestling Entertainment Series, Lana will face her colleague and former WWE superstar, Nia Jax. The tussle between the two former wrestlers of WWE, Lana and Nia Jax will decide the first-ever Women’s World Champion of the Wrestling Entertainment Series.

