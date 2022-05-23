Sasha Banks and Naomi Controversy: Real reason why WWE has not fired Sasha Banks and Naomi

Real reason why WWE has not fired Sasha Banks and Naomi despite their walk out and the controversy that has since developed.

An unusual controversy ensued in WWE when Sasha Banks and Naomi left their titles at John Laurinaitis’ office before the 16th May edition of Monday Night Raw. Not just that, both superstars even left the WWE building. Reports suggested that the reason behind Sasha Banks and Naomi’s Controversy is the way the Women’s tag team division is treated in the company.

The disagreement between the Women’s tag-team champions and WWE management immediately became the biggest gossip in the pro-wrestling world.

But, after such a big act, why has WWE not sacked the two superstars?

Meltzer claims WWE does not want to send their big names to AEW

Recently, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer spoke about the Sasha Banks and Naomi controversy. Meltzer also pinned his assessment as to why both superstars are not fired yet.

Meltzer talked about the Charlotte Flair-Becky Lynch incident, and why the 15 women’s singles champion was not sacked by WWE. Dave Meltzer believes that WWE wants to avoid sending their big names to the rival promotion AEW. That is the reason why WWE has not fired Sasha Banks and Naomi for their actions.

Meltzer also mentioned that Naomi is Jimmy Uso’s wife, who is involved in a major storyline. He stated:

“Yeah, they would have fired Charlotte Flair for what she did on live TV screwing up the angle on purpose. But it’s, like, do you want to send her to AEW? No. And essentially nothing happened and they don’t want to send either of them to AEW. Then you’ve got the whole Naomi married to Jimmy Uso…It’s just a waiting game to see what happens next.”

WWE suspends Sasha Banks and Naomi following their backstage fuss

The WWE management may have decided not to fire Sasha Banks and Naomi after what the duo did backstage, the company did suspend both superstars. The company has decided to suspend Sasha and Naomi indefinitely and vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship titles.

On the SmackDown episode following the controversy, Michael Cole announced the suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi. The company will now run a tournament to decide the new women’s tag team champions. WWE also took to Twitter to make the news public. WWE tweeted:

“Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.”

Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. pic.twitter.com/8xhJe0l5bV — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2022

Now that Sasha Banks and Naomi are suspended, it will be interesting to see how this whole controversy pans out for WWE and the duo.

