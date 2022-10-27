”Tony Khan Has His Favorites” – CJ Perry Discusses Why Tony Khan Is Not Using Miro Frequently in AEW

CJ Perry, p.k.a Lana recently gave her opinion as to why AEW President Tony Khan is not using her husband Miro that much.

Former 3-time WWE United States Champion Rusev signed with AEW in 2020 in the hope of a better future. He debuted with the new name “Miro”, and initially, has a decent run. Although Tony Khan featured Miro at the mid-card level, he was booked regularly.

However, 2 years later, the former WWE superstar is not receiving the same treatment as he did back then. Fans are not happy with the decision and often express their feelings on the internet. Well, Miro’s wife CJ Perry, who wrestled in WWE as Lana, has made some comments on the whole matter.

Recently, CJ Perry appeared on Busted Open Radio where she discussed the reason why her husband is being used less in AEW. The former WWE superstar gave her blunt opinions and made some reasonable observations.

CJ Perry feels Tony Khan will push his favorite superstars just like WWE

Talking about her husband’s current booking in AEW, the former WWE superstar had multiple opinions. CJ Perry noted how there is an illusion that in AEW, talents book themselves and be who they want to be.

However, she believes it is no different than WWE, it’s just a promotion with a different director. At the end of the day, Tony Khan has a vision and will make the final call. She said:

“I think there’s this illusion at AEW that the talent books the show… It’s really no different than WWE… At the end of the day, he’s[Tony Khan] going to make that final call.”

CJ Perry asserted that just like Vince McMahon or Triple H, the AEW President also has his favorites who he will push. She feels it’s show business, and there is nothing personal about Tony Khan not using Miro.

“Tony Khan has his favorites and he’s going to push the favorites just like Vince would push his favorites, just like Hunter is going to push his people,” she added.

Lana also shed light on why Miro decided to leave WWE

Explaining her opinion on the matter, CJ Perry also recalled the relationship her husband had with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. She stated that McMahon valued Rusev (Miro) at first. However, toward the end, there were creative differences. While the former CEO of WWE wanted Rusev to be a heel, the latter wanted to explore new things.

Moreover, CJ Perry also compared the process in pro wrestling to Hollywood. She believes, ultimately, it all depends on how the showrunner wants to use the hired talent. Perry had no hard feelings about Miro’s AEW booking.

In fact, she stated if someone isn’t happy with their place, they should start their own company to see how things go. As far as her husband is concerned, CJ Perry claimed Miro wants to be a champion, and he will not stop until he becomes one.

