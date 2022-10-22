New WWE Regime Led by Triple H Reportedly Open to a CM Punk Return!

According to the latest report, the Head of WWE Creative Triple H is interested in signing CM Punk if he departs from AEW.

This year has been a weird one for the world of pro wrestling. In 2022, fans have seen iconic comebacks, backstage controversies, Triple H taking over Vince McMahon, and whatnot. And in the midst of all this, former AEW Champion CM Punk has also made a lot of headlines this year.

Currently, he is under suspension for last month’s post-All Out media scrum which was followed by a backstage altercation. Initially, there were rumors that Punk might be done with both AEW and the squared circle. However, according to Fightful Select, not only is he leaving AEW, he might end up signing with WWE.

Triple H open to signing CM Punk when he leaves AEW

It appears CM Punk is indeed departing for AEW as reports are suggesting both parties are in talks for a deal. The initial report noted a buyout for the rest of Punk’s AEW contract is in the discussion. Also, a non-compete clause is said to be the central point there. Well, if that’s true, AEW might be using the clause to restrict Punk from making a quick jump to WWE.

Now, according to Fightful Select, if CM Punk is freed by AEW, there are chances of him finally landing in WWE. It is being reported that Triple H is open for negotiation if the circumstances and money are right. The new Head of WWE Creative is looking for success and that too with the help of compelling programming.

Fightful Select feels signing CM Punk might be a good way to do so but doubts it would be a full-time deal. The report noted that if Punk gets his buyout, he does not need to sign with anyone considering how he left AEW. But at the same time, if he wants to sign with WWE, the new regime is open for consideration.

CM Punk’s friend Ace Steel was recently fired from AEW

After last month’s media scrum, CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Steel was rumored to have attacked Omega, who was spotted with a bitemark after the incident. All the superstars involved were suspended and those with championships were stripped of their titles. AEW also initiated an internal investigation into the whole controversy but no details were revealed.

However, a couple of days ago, it was reported that Punk’s friend, Ace Steel was fired by AEW. In fact, it was said that Steel would have been fired sooner if it was not for the legal situation.

“He (Ace Steel) was officially released yesterday, so that is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. But yes, he was released and there’s a lot of other stuff going on,” – Dave Meltzer

Anyway, this is so far the first big step Tony Khan has taken since the whole incident. And with reports about CM Punk talking about a buyout, he might be leaving soon too. However, whether WWE and CM Punk strike a deal after that, is yet to be seen.

