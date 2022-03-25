“StevaMania is running wild BROTHER!”- The Time when a Young Stone Cold Steve Austin Ruthlessly Mocked Hulk Hogan.

During his stint with ECW, a young Stone Cold Steve Austin ruthlessly mocked Hulk Hogan and stated that the Hogan concept wouldn’t fly in ECW.

Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan both are one of the most popular legends in the arena of WWE. The aura of both these legends is such high that all the wrestlers of WWE own immense respect for them. But there was a time when the young Stone Cold Steve Austin ruthlessly targeted Hulk Hogan even before entering the world of WWE.

During the stint of ECW when Steve Austin pulled one of the memorable promos he ruthlessly targeted Hulk Hogan. Steve Austin wore the homemade Hulk Hogan costume of the most low rent. The reason behind this amount of hatred for Hulk Hogan was the former boss of WCW, Eric Bischoff. He had acquired Hulk Hogan in the WCW at the cost of firing Steve Austin from the company.

The Time when Young Stone Cold Steve Austin Ruthlessly Mocked Hulk Hogan.



Stone Cold Steve Austin claimed that he wanted to reach the company’s top and in order to do it, he had created an exaggerated parody of The Hulkster. The young Stone Cold had dressed up in a yellow attire of Hulk Hogan, thus disrespecting the WWE legend. A similar costume to Hulk Hogan, worn by the young Stone Cold was written as ‘Stevamania’ instead of the legend Hulk Hogan’s ‘Hulkamania.’ The Texas Rattlesnake was still in the early days of his career but still dared to mock Hogan.

Before jumping to WCW in the year 1994, Hulk Hogan was already a five-time champion in Vince McMahon’s WWE. The Hulkamania wrestler had defeated many popular wrestlers in the WWE arena such as The Iron Sheik, Randy Savage, and many more. So, it was a huge step by the young Stone Cold Steve Austin to mock a legend wrestler like Hulk Hogan.

‘The Hogan concept wouldn’t fly in ECW’

While the young Steve Austin continued to mock Hulk Hogan, he suddenly ripped off his shirt and returned to his typical heel persona and trashed the whole Hulkamania concept by stating in the promo that the Hogan concept wouldn’t fly in ECW. Further, Steve Austin, on the ECW TV, spoofed Hulk Hogan and thus vented out his frustration on Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan. However, former WWE commentator Jim Ross was impressed by the attacking personality of Steve Austin after he had noticed his WCW promos. Looking at this attacking personality, WWE chief Vince McMahon introduced him to the arena of WWE as ‘Stone Cold’ which gained him humongous popularity.

