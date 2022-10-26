Stone Cold Steve Austin Once Crapped His Trunks While Wrestling the Legendary Yokozuna!

WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin once lost control over his bodily fluids while going one-on-one with the late Yokozuna.

Despite having a beer party almost every time, Steve Austin always had control over his in-ring actions. The Texas Rattlesnake was a tough competitor and featured in many hard-hitting matches. In his prime, Austin was fit and could wrestle anyone.

However, if your stomach isn’t well, nothing will go right in the ring. Things can go south anytime creating an embarrassing moment for a lifetime. One such instance happened with Steve Austin when he once faced the late Yokozuna.

In 2019, the Hall of Famer made an appearance on the “Hot Ones with First We Feast” show. Stone Cold body slammed some spicy chicken wings and also shared some funny moments from his iconic career. He confessed to an old rumor that that been going around for years.

Stone Cold Steve Austin shared his experience facing 589 lbs. Yokozuna on an unhealthy stomach

During the show, Stone Cold recalled a hilarious moment that took place in one of his WWE tours to South Africa. Austin had to face the legendary Yokozuna, but due to the diet change, his tummy wasn’t good.

However, The Texas Rattlesnake decided to wrestle Yokozuna anyway only to regret it in the ring. Steve Austin stated when Yokozuna delivered a slam to him, “something went south”. He said he could not control his motions, and ended up sh*tting in his trunks. Thankfully, it was a black trunk, and he immediately signaled Yokozuna to finish the match.

Steve Austin added that after the match, he had to take “a hell of a shower”. Narrating his funny yet embarrassing moment, he stated:

“Yok [Yokozuna], man, he was weighing 600 pounds at the time, and when he picked me up and slammed me, something went south… I was laying there on the mat, I just crapped my trunks…”

Well, eating foreign food can sometimes weaken anyone’s metabolism. Right now, Stone Cold is in his late 50s, but he can still deliver an entertainer anytime.

The Hall of Famer faced Kevin Owens after almost two decades of being retired

The hilarious moment with Yokozuna was just one odd day for Stone Cold Steve Austin. At this year’s WrestleMania, Austin made an outstanding comeback.

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer wrestled a No Holds Barrer Match against Kevin Owens. Despite retiring more than nineteen years ago, The Texas Rattlesnake gave an incredible match. Not to forget, the series of stunners he delivered on night two.

Nevertheless, it appears Steve Austin can still add a few more memorable matches to the tally of his legendary career. In fact, WWE fans would be delighted to see the veteran hitting some stunners at WrestleMania 39. As far as Yokozuna is concerned, the legendary superstar passed away at the age of 34 in 2000.

