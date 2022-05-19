Is Roman Reigns related to former WWE Champion Yokozuna?

How is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns related to the 2012 Hall of Famer Yokozuna?

WWE fans have seen many Samoan wrestlers over the years. Most of you might already know the Samoan connection between Roman Reigns and Yokozuna. Both belong to the same family and are one of the best in the ring in their respective eras.

While Roman Reigns is currently at the prime of his career and holds the championships of both WWE brands, Yokozuna was one of the top legends to step foot in the squared circle.

But is The Tribal Chief directly related to the WWE legend?

The Anoa’i family link between Roman Reigns and Yokozuna

The Samoan Family has been entertaining the wrestling fans for over 3 decades and yes, both are related to each other. Both Roman Reigns and Yokozuna belong to the great Anoa’i family and the legend is the cousin of The Tribal Chief. Yokozuna was the son of Roman Reigns’ uncle Junior Anoa’i, making him Roman’s first cousin.

Not just these two, WWE fans have has been seen many members of the Samoan family over the past. Be it The Rock, The Usos, or Umaga, all belong to the same family tree. All of these Samoans have been entertaining the WWE fans for over 30 years.

Has WWE’s Tribal Chief lived up to the reputation of The Anoa’i family?

Yokozuna was one of the most prominent names in the pro-wrestling industry in the 90s and was a great heel. Well, if not the same, Roman Reigns surely has created his own legacy in wrestling over the last decade.

Living up to the reputation, The Head of The Table has proved his worth. Roman Reigns is a Grand Slam Champion in WWE which means Roman has held every prominent championship in the company at least once.

Currently, The Tribal is enjoying his championship run for over 600 days. By headlining this year’s Wrestlemania, Roman now has headlined Wrestlemania six times. Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at this year’s showcase of Immortals becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Last year, Roman took to Twitter and expressed how they represent WWE Legend Yokozuna by giving their best in the ring. He said:

“We don’t represent him by the moves we do in the ring. We represent him by being the very best every week. Generation after generation.”

We don’t represent him by the moves we do in the ring. We represent him by being the very best every week. Generation after generation. #TheBloodline https://t.co/5JmDfXSwhq — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 27, 2021

If the rumors turn out to be true, Fans might see two Samoan Family members going head-to-head at Wrestlemania 39. Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is rumored to face The Rock at next year’s Wrestlemania.

